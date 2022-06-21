ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Petty Peanuts

Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Lavery welcomes Kashana Cauley, writer for The Great North and the author of the forthcoming novel, The Survivalists. Lavery and Cauley take on two letters....

slate.com

Slate

Secret Stash

TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
Slate

How Foley Artist Joanna Fang Creates Sound Effects for Movies and TV

This week, host Karen Han talks to foley artist Joanna Fang, who uses everyday objects to create sound effects for movies, TV shows, and video games. In the interview, Joanna explains what a foley artist does and describes some of her tools and techniques. Then she demonstrates how pasta shells can sound like breaking bones and how a wet cloth can be used to make a whole range of (mostly gross) sounds.
TV SHOWS
Slate

Gabfest Reads: Corrections in Ink

Emily Bazelon talks with author Keri Blakinger about her new memoir, Corrections in Ink, which recounts Blakinger’s path from Olympic ambitions, to heroin addiction, to prison, and ultimately a return to life on the outside. Blakinger launched a program to deliver her memoir to currently incarcerated readers. You can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

Test your knowledge of this week’s big stories.

Want more quizzes? Pucker up and test your wits on this week’s trivia quiz. Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Carter Bays Had to Set Aside the “Output Mode” of Sitcoms to Write a Novel

“When How I Met Your Mother ended, I was a little bit lost,” Carter Bays said. “I didn’t know what to do with myself. I’d been writing TV for so long.” The co-creator of the sitcom, which ran for nine seasons on CBS, returned to the books he loved, like Anna Karenina (from which HIMYM’s Robin Scherbatsky is named)—and that convinced him to move from the “output mode” of running a series to the slower pace of novel-writing. The result is The Mutual Friend, out now, which tells the story of Alice Quick, a 28-year-old woman in New York City trying to get her act together to sign up––and study––for the MCAT. She’s constantly distracted by all that’s around her, whether it’s her rambunctious roommate Roxy, her Buddhism-chasing-brother, or just her damn phone. I spoke with Bays about writing without a collaborator, the pleasure of interconnected plot lines, and the HIMYM Easter eggs (both purposeful and accidental) in his new novel. This interview has been condensed and edited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

