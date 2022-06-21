ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Parents of 4-month-old shot dead on Father’s Day after dispute over dog: cops

A Connecticut couple with a four-month-old baby were shot dead on Father’s Day following a dispute with a neighbor over a dog, police said.

New parents, Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39, were gunned down in the driveway of the Hartford multi-family home where they lived on Sunday night, police said.

Another woman, who hasn’t been identified, was shot and left critically injured amid the dispute. The relationship between the injured woman and the slain couple wasn’t immediately clear.

In a tragic Facebook post just hours before the shooting, Garrett had posted a photo with his baby boy, writing “My first Father’s Day.”

“Never thought I would be a Father … but I’ll try and be the best dad I can be … taught me and teaching me so much! My lil Angel … literally,” Garrett wrote alongside a video of his son.

The couple had moved to Hartford to raise their son closer to Garrett’s family, relatives told NBC Connecticut .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XfrG_0gHfcf4000
The baby’s parents, Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39, were gunned down in the driveway of the Hartford multi-family home where they lived.
“Christina was my baby sister. She was a beautiful soul full of life. She was a mother to a four-month-old Chosen and she lost her life over a senseless argument,” Julie Dang told the outlet.

“It’s hard for a child to lose two parents on the same night and on Father’s Day, a day that should be loved and, you know.”

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9Pcn_0gHfcf4000
Police said they had identified a person of interest in the triple shooting, but no arrests have yet been made.
The deadly ordeal began as a minor dispute over an issue related to a dog, according to cops.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the dog belonged to.

“’I can’t say it enough, we have to find better ways to resolve our conflicts in non-violent ways. It is frustrating for the officers because these are difficult to predict and difficult to prevent,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said.

Cops said they had identified a person of interest in the triple shooting, but no arrests have yet been made.

Investigators had located a vehicle that may have been driven from the scene by the person of interest — but they were still working to track them down, police said.

Hartford, CT
