The National Park Service and the Friends of Hopewell Furnace invite the public to join in commemorating the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2022. The annual formal commemoration ceremony will take place at 2:00pm from the steps of Ironmaster’s House on site. Other programming will be offered throughout the day and is open and free to the public.

