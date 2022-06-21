Did ‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps get her cabaret idea from KTLA?

She’s “Real Housewives of New York” royalty and she’s coming to Los Angeles to slay the El Rey with her iconic cabaret.

However, she may have gotten the inspiration right here at KTLA.

The first time Luann de Lesseps was here, she performed her well-known song “Money Can’t Buy You Class . So, did we inspire her to take that show on the road? “Of course it did,” she joked. “KTLA and cabaret, right?”

The reality star is excited to return to her singing gig following the pause caused by the pandemic. “This week, I’m getting ready to go back live on stage, which is so exciting after what we’ve been through,” she said. “To be back and performing live is incredible.”

She also comes prepared with a team of experts who know how to put on a good show.

“I’m working with a new director Richard J. Alexander who directs Kristin Chenoweth and Barbara Streisand,” she explained. “I’m working with the best in the business. I’m bringing cabaret to L.A.”

For those heading to the show, de Lesseps promises a good time. She’ll be singing her favorite songs, taking some “broadway tunes and flipping them on their heads,” and will host a question and answer period with the audience about “The Real Housewives” and more.

She also has a new song out called “F-Bombs on the G-4 (with the OGs).” It’s a hip-hop account of her time filming Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” because “within minutes there were F-bombs flying around on the G-4.”

The Bravolebrity made her debut to the cabaret stage in 2017. She says her love for music and storytelling is what drove her to give it a try.

“I’ve always loved variety shows. I love to sing for my friends. I love to tell jokes and I love to host parties,” she explained. “A longtime friend said to me ‘you should be doing cabaret.'”

You can see de Lesseps perform at the El Rey theater at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For tickets head to countessluann.com .

