ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Did ‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps get her cabaret idea from KTLA?

By Christine Samra, Dayna Devon
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGYjx_0gHfaRj800

She’s “Real Housewives of New York” royalty and she’s coming to Los Angeles to slay the El Rey with her iconic cabaret.

However, she may have gotten the inspiration right here at KTLA.

The first time Luann de Lesseps was here, she performed her well-known song “Money Can’t Buy You Class . So, did we inspire her to take that show on the road? “Of course it did,” she joked. “KTLA and cabaret, right?”

The reality star is excited to return to her singing gig following the pause caused by the pandemic. “This week, I’m getting ready to go back live on stage, which is so exciting after what we’ve been through,” she said. “To be back and performing live is incredible.”

She also comes prepared with a team of experts who know how to put on a good show.

“I’m working with a new director Richard J. Alexander who directs Kristin Chenoweth and Barbara Streisand,” she explained. “I’m working with the best in the business. I’m bringing cabaret to L.A.”

For those heading to the show, de Lesseps promises a good time. She’ll be singing her favorite songs, taking some “broadway tunes and flipping them on their heads,” and will host a question and answer period with the audience about “The Real Housewives” and more.

She also has a new song out called “F-Bombs on the G-4 (with the OGs).” It’s a hip-hop account of her time filming Bravo’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” because “within minutes there were F-bombs flying around on the G-4.”

The Bravolebrity made her debut to the cabaret stage in 2017. She says her love for music and storytelling is what drove her to give it a try.

“I’ve always loved variety shows. I love to sing for my friends. I love to tell jokes and I love to host parties,” she explained. “A longtime friend said to me ‘you should be doing cabaret.'”

You can see de Lesseps perform at the El Rey theater at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

For tickets head to countessluann.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Brush fire in Jurupa Valley burns 110 acres; 40% contained

A wind-driven brush fire burning in Riverside County caused mandatory evacuations for some residents in Jurupa Valley Saturday afternoon. The fire was first reported around 3:50 p.m. as it burned in a riverbed near the intersection of Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive. Pushed by strong winds, the fire eventually grew beyond the riverbed […]
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
KTLA

Riverside police investigating deadly shooting

Riverside police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week. Police say 33-year-old Bryan Davis was shot and killed Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. on the 8500 block of Hickory Lane in the Ramona neighborhood of Riverside. Officers found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Manhattan Beach jewelry store

Smash-and-grab thieves busted into a Manhattan Beach jewelry store, shattering windows and making off with an undisclosed amount of valuables Friday afternoon. The brazen midday burglary happened at Pasha Fine Jewelers on the 200 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard. Video taken by a witness and shared with KTLA showed as many as ten thieves all […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luann De Lesseps
Person
Barbara Streisand
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
KTLA

Man dies after being shot in Woodland Hills

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the victim was a resident of West Hollywood. A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabaret#Rhony#The El Rey
KTLA

LAPD arrest man accused of attacking officer with torch during abortion rights protests

A man who allegedly attacked a police officer with a “makeshift flamethrower” during Friday night’s abortion rights demonstration in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested and is facing possible charges for attempted murder. The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

“I hope we are the antidote to your fear”: Newsom to sign bill that protects abortion providers, patients from other states

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will sign into law in the coming days Assembly Bill 1666, which will protect abortion providers and their patients that come from other states that may face civil actions from those other states. The bill would “declare another state’s law authorizing a civil action against a person or entity […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

Bloodhounds help track down escaped inmate in Chino

Two law enforcement bloodhounds helped track down an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from a fire camp near the California Institute for Men prison in Chino. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers reported that 30-year-old Kyle Summers had fled the facility at about 9:45 p.m. Summers, who was incarcerated for felony evading, was last […]
CHINO, CA
KTLA

Man hits, kills victim with truck at school construction site: Whittier PD

A man was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed another man with his truck at a school construction site in Whittier earlier this week, police said Thursday. The incident was reported about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary School, located at 10654 Jordan Road. School was not in session and the campus was closed […]
KTLA

Video: Puppies rescued from tortoise den in Yucca Valley

Two curious pups found themselves in a pickle over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a public service call Sunday in Yucca Valley and recorded video of the unusual rescue request, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Two 5-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, had made their way into an underground […]
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy