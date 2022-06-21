Look what is New intown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

By TPT Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVI Logistics is a company that partners with clients to provide managed transportation for freight, whether across the world or across the street. From shipping one pallet or up to a truckload, we can help get it to its destination on time and within budget. The team at CAVI Logistics is...

Sedona Red Rock News

Candidate Essay: Jennifer Strait says short-term rentals have destroyed the community fabric

It is an honor to introduce myself. I grew up in a small town outside of Chicago calling the cornfields my playground and long-time friends that I can still call upon today. I am lucky to have been raised by both parents. A mother who was an avid writer teaching me the value of communication and grounding of a feminist, guiding me to stand for empowering justice.
SEDONA, AZ
41st Annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival this Weekend

The festival started as a fiddle contest dedicated to a local fiddler. In the mid-80’s it took on the character of a typical bluegrass festival. Until the mid-90’s, the event was held at Watson Lake Park, and then moved to its current downtown location on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in 1996. At that time the event changed character again to one with FREE admission. It remains the only FREE bluegrass festival of its caliber in the western United States. Financial support comes from local businesses, Lamb Chevrolet, the City of Prescott, Arizona Commission on the Arts and many additional Friends of Bluegrass, as well as raffle sales, festival tee shirts and the festival program.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Prescott Remembers Granite Mountain Hotshots

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Showiest Summer Shrubs and Trees: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss the showiest summer shrubs and trees. Learn about Desert Willow, Mimosa, Chaste Tree, Crape Myrtle, and more. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are offered every week at Watters...
PRESCOTT, AZ
YA Nation, Camp Verde sign major land agreement

After two decades of discussion and negotiation between the Yavapai-Apache Nation and Town of Camp Verde, leaders signed a monumental resolution and intergovernmental agreement Thursday, June 16 to enable the Nation to pursue the acquisition of more than 1,200 acres of property in and adjacent to Camp Verde. At the...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Traffic stop in Arizona ends in seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills

PHOENIX — A traffic stop in northern Arizona on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 56,000 fentanyl pills, authorities said. A deputy pulled over a Black jeep on eastbound Interstate 40 near Prescott and found three fire extinguishers in the vehicle, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Board Of Supervisors Make Major Move Toward School Safety

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a contract between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Mutualink School Safety Emergency Alert System, a technology that provides direct communication between schools and law enforcement during an emergency threatening school safety. The system uses a panic button that allows school staff and administrators to alert police to an emergency and provides a critical 2-way communication channel.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
PVPD seeks public’s help to locate missing juvenile Now

Prescott Valley Police Department seeks public’s help to locate missing juvenile. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile. Anthony Diaz, 15, was reported missing by his mother today, June 21, 2022. Anthony was last seen at a Paulden gas station...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

