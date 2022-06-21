ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Knox County deputies investigate pair of drowning victims

By Mike Smith
Central Illinois Proud
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTONA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are dead, and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are searching for answers Tuesday....

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspects used car, residence of deceased person

Three Davenport suspects face felony charges after police say they stole the keys to a deceased person’s vehicle and entered their residence. Kirsten Gonzales, 31, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary. Trey Hofer, 33, faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner’s...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD makes arrest in connection with March homicide

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a man Friday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Timothy Foreman Jr. According to a release from the PPD, officers located 22-year-old Chazier Johnson on N. Gale Avenue. He was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested for first-degree murder.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate deadly Saturday shooting

Rock Island Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident early Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., Rock Island Police were notified that a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at UnityPoint – Trinity Rock Island, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. The victim later...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galva, IL
Knox County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Altona, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Knox County, IL
hoiabc.com

Memory of fallen sheriff’s deputy lives on through fundraiser

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - On June 25th 2019, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty. Saturday, the community came together to prove his memory remains alive. Residents united with the Chisum family for ‘Light the Night Blue’ at Lakeland Park in...
CANTON, IL
WQAD

Man dies in hospital after Rock Island shooting early Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man died in the hospital on Saturday after he was wounded in a shooting early in the morning. According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 12:29 a.m. on June 25, the Rock Island Police Department was told by UnityPoint Trinity Hospital that a 61-year-old man arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Knox Highway 12
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate four-car accident in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Officials say three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Peoria Heights. Peoria Fire says they were called in to assist around 12:45 p.m. at War Memorial and Atlantic. They say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
hoiabc.com

Shots Fired: One man hospitalized after Peoria shooting Thursday morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One man is hospitalized after a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth told Heart of Illinois ABC officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Maryland St. around 4:06 a.m. Thursday morning to a four round Shot Spotter alert.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Respond to Single Vehicle Accident

On 06/20/22 at approximately 11:45 am, the Macomb Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. University Dr. Witnesses stated that a vehicle went off the roadway and up an embankment, causing it be become airborne. Witnesses further stated that the vehicle came to a rest in Oakwood Cemetery and that the driver was currently fleeing from the scene on foot.
1470 WMBD

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for last month

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man wanted for a month in connection to an incident that caused minor injuries to two police officers has been found. Peoria Police say Wilbert Tuson, 23, was arrested late Tuesday morning in Kewanee by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, not far from an area where several bars are located.
PEORIA, IL
qctoday.com

Davenport police respond to shots fired at Skate Park

Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday evening at the Davenport Skate Park. Officers were called to the scene at 8:54 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Spent shell casings and other evidence was located in the parking lot of the park. There were no reports...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy