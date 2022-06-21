Two Injured, One Critically When Boat Crashed Into Rocks In St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two people were injured, one in critical condition after their boat crashes into rocks on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:00 pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to 4th Ave N and Sunset Dr. N for an approximately 15ft flats boat that collided into the rocks and seawall at the location.

Two individuals were on the boat at the time of the crash. One person has sustained serious injuries and is on the way by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Trauma Emergency Room in critical condition.

Police say the other individual was evaluated by Paramedics and has minor injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

