ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Two Injured, One Critically When Boat Crashed Into Rocks In St. Pete

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two people were injured, one in critical condition after their boat crashes into rocks on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:00 pm St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to 4th Ave N and Sunset Dr. N for an approximately 15ft flats boat that collided into the rocks and seawall at the location.

Two individuals were on the boat at the time of the crash. One person has sustained serious injuries and is on the way by ambulance to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Trauma Emergency Room in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1sKd_0gHfZo2U00

Police say the other individual was evaluated by Paramedics and has minor injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#4th Ave N#Sunset Dr N#Paramedics#Florida Fish And Wildlife#National Headlines#The Free Press
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida driver uses sidewalk to avoid rush hour traffic, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida driver who reportedly avoided rush hour traffic on a regular basis by taking the sidewalk was finally caught and ticketed by deputies. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said a person emailed them dashcam footage showing a Sedan driving down a sidewalk on Tuesday morning, and told officers that this was a regular occurrence on Fruitville Road.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton man drowns after vehicle crash, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was found dead in a canal Friday morning after apparently walking away from a crash in Manatee County, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in a canal in the...
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Bradenton man found dead, floating in canal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies found a man’s body floating in a canal Friday morning, according to a release. The sheriff’s office said that at around 8:39 a.m., deputies responded to Magellan Drive and found the body of Horacio Enrique Salazar-Martinez, 54, of Bradenton. According to deputies, there was a crash that happened […]
BRADENTON, FL
Click10.com

After attacks, ‘huge’ police presence at Florida Pride event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Even before a gunman opened fire at an annual LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway, police officials in a Florida city that hosts one of the largest Pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. were gearing up for “all hands on deck” to make sure the three days of festivities went off safely.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy