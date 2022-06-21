ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bear pays a nighttime visit to Florida sheriff's office

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qU4rF_0gHfZDZj00

June 21 (UPI) -- Deputies in Florida had to call for backup when an "unexpected visitor" showed up at the sheriff's office -- a black bear.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear showed up outside the building Monday night.

"The Martin County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected guest show up at our office tonight," the post said. "The bear made its way through the parking area and camped out for a bit in a tree near our investigations division."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was summoned to the scene and "took command of the situation," the sheriff's office said.

"After a short time, the bear calmly went about its way," the post said.

The sheriff's office said there has been in increase in bear sightings in the area recently.

Comments / 10

Paul Tillman
5d ago

if people would stop cutting down their trees where their habitat is wouldn't have to worry about bears being in the cities or at people's houses quit cutting the trees down and building houses there

Reply(1)
16
Related
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Two men die while cave diving in Florida

Two cave divers died in a possible drowning in Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 p.m. to what was described as Buford Springs Cave in a wildlife park after teenagers there saw one of the divers floating face-down, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear
NBC News

Nearly 200 people break into $8 million Florida home for party, post videos on Snapchat and Instagram

Authorities are searching for the individuals who broke into a $8 million Florida home, threw a massive party and posted videos of the mayhem on social media. About 200 people attended the party at the property in the small, affluent community of Watercolor on Friday evening as the owners were out of town, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told NBC News.
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
384K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy