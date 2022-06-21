Bear pays a nighttime visit to Florida sheriff's office

June 21 (UPI) -- Deputies in Florida had to call for backup when an "unexpected visitor" showed up at the sheriff's office -- a black bear.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the bear showed up outside the building Monday night.

"The Martin County Sheriff's Office had an unexpected guest show up at our office tonight," the post said. "The bear made its way through the parking area and camped out for a bit in a tree near our investigations division."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was summoned to the scene and "took command of the situation," the sheriff's office said.

"After a short time, the bear calmly went about its way," the post said.

The sheriff's office said there has been in increase in bear sightings in the area recently.