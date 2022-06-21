ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dump truck hits construction flagger in Forest Hills

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Dump truck hits construction flagger in Forest Hills 00:14

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -  A construction flagger is in critical condition after she was hit by a dump truck in Forest Hills Tuesday morning.

Allegheny County police said their homicide and collision reconstruction units were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Ardmore Boulevard after 911 got a call about a woman hit by a construction vehicle just before 11 a.m.

A construction flagger is in critical condition after she was hit by a dump truck in Forest Hills on June 21, 2022. (Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they learned the woman was working as a flagger when she was hit by a dump truck as it was backing up.

Police are still investigating.

