Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Teen accused of exposing himself to Abilene store clerk

By Erica Garner
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Theft of Property
A woman reported she left her bag in the hallway of her apartment building for a short time and it was stolen.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault Family Violence
A victim was struck repeatedly by her boyfriend before he fled.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property
An unknown person took airpods valued at $254 from a 19-year-old male

2400 block Mimosa Drive – Criminal Mischief
A victim reports a known suspect slashed 4 times and put sugar into their gas tank, causing an estimated $900 worth of damage.

4300 block of Velta Lane – Theft of Property
An unknown suspect took a victim’s license plate

600 block of Ambler Avenue – Indecent Exposure
A 19-year-old male entered a store and exposed his genitals to a clerk.

5300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Assault
A client in a group home attacked another client.

1400 block of Hope Street – Aggravated Robbery
A male victim got into an argument with an unknown male suspect. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his leg, taking his truck without permission. The truck was then found two blocks away in the middle of the road.

2500 block of Nonesuch Road – Criminal Mischief
A known suspect caused $2,500 of damage to a family member’s vehicle.

1400 block of Burger Street – Burglary of Vehicle
A male victim discovered his passenger door was open and his wallet was taken, which had a ID card and a company credit card inside.

5100 block of Fairmont Drive – Criminal Mischief
A female reported her tires were slashed during the night.

Woman cited for leaving 7-year-old, baby in vehicle at Abilene PetSmart

Arrests

Ashley Baker – Warrant
Baker was a passenger during a traffic stop and was found to have an active warrant

NAME REDACTED – Leaving Child in Vehicle
A woman received a misdemeanor citation for leaving a 7-year-old child and 14-month-old child inside a vehicle at Abilene’s PetSmart unattended for more than 5 minutes

Cody McManus – Public Intoxication
McManus is accused of causing a disturbance at a local gas station. He was acting belligerent and being aggressive toward a customer because he was angry about the lack of price tags on cigarettes. He refused to leave and appeared to be intoxicated when contacted by police and was arrested for being a danger to himself and the public.

John Turner – Warrant
Turner was contacted during a Theft in Progress investigation and a records checked showed he had an active warrant.

