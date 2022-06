NCIS fans, we’d like to direct your attention to the season finale. You remember “Birds of a Feather.” It left us with quite the cliff hanger. So, who is your best bet on the Raven, the terrorist who first showed up in “The Helpers”? That’s the man or woman who calls the shots in a domestic cult. The Raven had his followers do his bidding, which was to set off biotoxins to kill lots of people. These toxins almost killed Jimmy and Kasie, who accidentally took a whiff of the bad stuff. But at the end of the episode, which was all about Jimmy, the Raven left a message for Alden Parker. “Never more” it read.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO