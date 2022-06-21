Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center

On Saturday, June 25, Torn Apart: Punk, New Wave + the Graphic Aftermath, 1976-86 opens at the PDC Design Gallery at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Organized and curated by California Institute of the Arts Graphic Design faculty Michael Worthington, Torn Apart is the largest exhibition of punk and new wave graphic design ever shown on the West Coast. Featuring nearly 1,000 pieces of graphic design ephemera produced between 1976 and 1986, mostly from England and the U.S., the show includes posters, flyers, publications, zines, clothing, stickers and buttons from the bands, performers and media that helped define punk and new wave.

