Santa Clarita, CA

Aug. 6: Abby Road Beatles Tribute Band at SCV Senior Center

By Press Release
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Vida Events presents: Abbey Road A Tribute to the Beatles Concert on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. This free event at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is expected to attract a capacity crowd so pre-registration will be...

