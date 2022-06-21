Your weekly horoscope, June 22-28

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The Sun’s entrance in Cancer, marking the Solstice is a special turning point for you too! In the 4th House of your solar chart, for the next six months, the Sun will continue to rise through the western portion of your horoscope. What does this mean? Even though the year thus far, may not have been as action – packed with progress as you might prefer, things are certainly showing signs of shifting! Use this week to focus your intentions for the rest of 2022.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

You could be in two minds this week in terms of your social priorities as well as what you feel like doing. Thanks to vibe-y and active Mercury and Venus sharing space in your lucky 11th House, friends, connections and networking opportunities may come in thick and fast. Your guiding star, the Sun, slips into your most private zone, signaling the need for time out and rest. If things feel a little extreme this week, it’s because they kind of are!

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

When it comes to relationships of all kinds this week, the dial gets turned right up to 10! You might be ready to take a personal situation to the next level or an exciting deal could be made in business or with a client. Your upbeat and jovial nature, combined with your natural sense of fun and adventure will go a long way to win someone’s heart or get them to sign on the dotted line!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your special star, Venus, changes signs this week, giving you the opportunity to turn your attention towards things of substance. This may include money, your “stuff” as well as your overall confidence. Your ability to attract abundance in all its forms are enhanced. Your progress may be a case of not so much what you know, but who you know. Networking will be a core part of your desires manifesting. The extra time spent engaging in small talk or negotiations will be worth it.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Progress and momentum are possible career-wise this week, thanks to Mercury – your patron planet, plus magnetic Venus’s lighting things up! Networking and socializing are highlighted, where even the smallest efforts to get to know your co-workers will garner you more support. This could show up in respect to your major life plans too. So, if a sweet offer comes your way that looks enticing, it may well be worth considering. If you’re looking for work, this week may bring welcome news.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

The Solstice this week will spotlight your relationship sector. If you’re partnered, taking time out to reflect on the progress you’ve made together this year can help you visualize the path for the next six months. If you’re single, then this may be about taking stock of your own goals, desires and what you want out of the rest of 2022. If you’d like to find someone special, then be open to what that might feel like for you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

When I was a kid, I loved a show called, “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.” No matter what happened to this guy, everything just seemed to go his way. When I look at your stars this week, it seems like you can’t lose either! The combination of Mercury, Venus and the Sun all lighting up your YOU zone, plus all things cash, you could be in a position to receive a nice bonus or additional support, flow and ease. Enjoy it!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

There is a lot of planetary action in the angular areas of your social horoscope – meaning, they tend to have more of a globalized influence. Whether it’s your career, your relationships – personal or professional or both, there looks to be a lot of progress and momentum. As Venus, your sovereign star changes signs, pay more attention to those who share the same purpose and philosophy on things that you do! An interesting conversation had this week may bring teaching, study or travel opportunities.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

Saturn, your patron planet finally makes a move in the sky this week. Though Saturn is still retrograde – and will be until October, you might at least feel less pressure than you have in recent weeks. This is your time to pause, ponder and re-prioritize. With one of your social sectors highlighted, a good conversation with a friend may help you realign remember that even when things feel tough, you still need to feel good and have a laugh sometimes!

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CANCER! The Sun moves into your sign this week, heralding your birthday season! If you’re celebrating this week (as I am) you might be still contemplating plans for celebrating. While the sky is looking quite social, it pertains to the area of your horoscope that is private and out of view. You might prefer small intimate get-togethers rather than a big birthday bash! Whatever feels right for you, that’s what you need to do – regardless of what others might want!

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

Conversations about money, debt and savings are on the cosmic agenda this week. You could be in the position to negotiate the terms of contract on a deal or, discuss the arrangement with money you share with a partner in life or in business. Being open, honest and curious is your ticket to feeling secure and confident about whatever is going on for you. Getting to know the fine print will be important too, not just taking someone’s word for it.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

It’s the simple pleasures in life that are often the best. The trouble is, we tend to overcomplicate things or think that the “big” things are all that’s worthwhile. This week, pay a little extra attention to your family. Dinners and conversations around the kitchen table. The chatter of a child – and the giggles too. When you slow down enough to recognize that everything you need is already around you, you’ll feel so much happier!

