This week marks the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the Winter Solstice south of the Equator. Since antiquity, the Solstice was a time to pause and reflect on the past six months and set your sights on the next. Solstice is derived from the Latin term – sun standing still. As the Sun temporarily halts upon the ecliptic, you’ll notice over the next six-seven weeks, the days will either grow longer or the nights will creep up on the days, dependent on your location on the globe as the seasons shift and change.

A series of planetary relationships, known as sextiles, trines, plus the Solstice, combined with Venus moving into social Gemini, this week brings flow and harmony where you might find it easier than you have in recent weeks to seal a deal, gain support or enjoy a busier social buzz. Even the smallest efforts made towards loved ones, friends or anyone you share affectionate bonds with this week will go a long way! Another link between Mercury and Jupiter suggests that a solution or a piece of wisdom or guidance may help you with your next move regarding a situation that didn’t turn out in mid–May.

The post Solstice brings bonds, togetherness appeared first on The Mountain Times .