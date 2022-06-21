ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Desert Chamber Music presents second season of Summer Soirées

By KTVZ news sources
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music’s popular “Music & Friends” Summer Soirees return next month and will feature a cello-guitar duo in a series of small outdoor concerts at private residences around town. These intimate, interactive performances will be held outdoors in beautiful Central...

Cruxapalooza party in Bend draws beer-lovers together

The Crux Fermentation Project held their 10th annual Cruxapalooza party in Bend Saturday. The party was a family-friendly celebration of craft beer and community, including a special IPA marking the brewery's 10th anniversary.
BEND, OR
Oregon Dept. of Forestry says other areas of Central Oregon District will enter fire season next Monday

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Dalles and John Day units of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District will enter fire season at 12:01 a.m. next Monday. This declaration includes private and non-federal public lands in Hood River, Wasco, Grant, Wheeler, Gilliam, Harney, and Morrow counties protected by ODF; the Prineville-Sisters Unit (Crook, Jefferson, and Deschutes counties) declared fire season on June 13.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon State
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 26-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 26 to July 2. Pedestrian Ramp Improvements (La Pine Area) – Sidewalk work will be occurring in the La Pine area. Work will include construction of new concrete walks and pedestrian ramps on Huntington Road, 1st Street, Coach Road, 3rd Street, 4th Street and Bluewood Avenue. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Sidewalks will also be closed in the work zones throughout the duration of the project. Designated pedestrian detour routes will be in place in the vicinity of the work areas. All facilities will be open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic before the holiday weekend. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Teen from Sunriver reported missing, believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Friday to help find Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on Thursday. She is believed to be in danger, the agency said. ODHS asked...
SUNRIVER, OR

