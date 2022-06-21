ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski retires, won’t join Tom Brady for 3rd season in Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, meaning he will not join Tom Brady for a third season in Tampa Bay. In an Instagram post Tuesday, the four-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and Buccaneers thanked his teammates...

