Long Beach, CA

Tour De Long Beach: Six Spots to Hit Up This Summer In La Playa Larga On A Bike

By Gab Chabran
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer in Long Beach isn’t just for taking your dog to L.A.’s only dog beach and taking in the views of its famous oil islands while brown-bagging it. There is also that indescribable feeling when you bump Sublime in your car while cruising Cherry Avenue, too, plus the cooler coastal temperatures...

www.lataco.com

Headlines: L.A. Abortion Rights Activists Issue Call to Protest At Noon; Landlord Forced to Pay Tenants $12.5 Million Settlement In Deposit Dispute

Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. -RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is calling for nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse the overturning of Roe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2-year-old child attacked by coyote in Fountain Valley

Authorities are on the lookout after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in Fountain Valley.The attack occurred on Monday evening at around 8:30 p.m. inside of the Mile Square Park located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.However, the incident was not immediately reported to authorities, meaning that initial attempts to locate the coyote have proved thus far unsuccessful.The status of the child was not known. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted to assist in the investigation, taken over as the lead agency, according to Fountain Valley Police Department. The United States Department of Agriculture is also working to locate and euthanize the coyote.In their press release, FVPD urged the community to "continue to haze coyotes and keep small children and pets under close supervision."Anyone with information or additional questions was asked to contact CDFW Captain Patrick Foy at (916) 508-7095.This attack is the latest in a troubling trend plaguing the Southland, after a Huntington Beach residence saw a coyote jump the fence and attack one of their dogs just last week, and a young girl was wounded near the Huntington Beach Pier in May. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Coyote who attacked 2-year-old trapped by Fish and Wildlife

A lone coyote responsible for attacking a 2-year-old child in Fountain Valley earlier this week has been found. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday that the coyote was trapped.The department used a DNA sample that it took from the victim and said that the sample matched the DNA from a coyote that was caught. It's unclear what was the end result for the coyote but CDFW said that it has concluded all of its operations for this particular case. The attack occurred on Monday evening at around 8:30 p.m. inside of the Mile Square Park located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.  The child is still recovering from the injuries it suffered in the attack. This attack is the latest in a troubling trend plaguing the Southland, after a Huntington Beach residence saw a coyote jump the fence and attack one of their dogs just last week, and a young girl was wounded near the Huntington Beach Pier in May.   
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Deaths of Woman and Dogs in Pico Rivera

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Coffee Shops#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Beans#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#La Playa Larga#El Sabroso Long Beach#Mexican
LATACO

Trader Joe’s Frozen Birria Is Proof That Birria Has Entered the Mainstream

Everyone is a birriero nowadays and the latest part-time taquero to try their hand at the art of stewing beef with chiles is Trader Joe’s. We are not really sure why there is a certain sense of pride that you feel when you take that very first highly anticipated bite of Trader Joe’s frozen beef birria. Is it because it is a staple dish that many of us took for granted growing up? Is it because regional Mexican dishes deserve the same amount of respect and romanticization as regional European dishes? Is it because this frozen birria low-key tastes surprisingly good and hits all the beefy, vinegary notes of the countless platos de birria you’ve had at family gatherings your whole life?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Only on CBSLA: Family hopes to get family dog back soon after being stolen

Eva Ortiz was waiting for her 11-year-old son to get out of karate class on Thursday afternoon in Diamond Bar when a man approached her and asked to pet her dog. Seconds later, the man grabbed the 12-week old Goldendoodle and ran away, jumping into a waiting vehicle and speeding off."I don't understand how people can do that. I don't understand how people can just not think about the consequences that come after," Ortiz said. Eva's husband, Joe Ortiz managed to track down the security video from a gas station at the corner of Palomino Drive and South Diamond Bar Boulevard that...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
