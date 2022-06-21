ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Deputy killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting

By Robert Cox, Bethany Fowler, Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHk4p_0gHfR0tr00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot and killed Tuesday in the line of duty.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Chaffee Drive, off of Anderson Mill Road, in the Oak Forest subdivision around 3:20 p.m. for a domestic violence call.

Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, 25, was shot as he approached the home, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaNbf_0gHfR0tr00
Deputy Austin Aldridge (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“He was ambushed, he was shot,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Sheriff Wright said Aldridge had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

“I called 911 and let them know that an officer had been shot,” said neighbor Jason Smith. “I saw the suspect come out and he tried to get into the officer’s car. He couldn’t and he turned around and back in his house.”

“He came back out – my other neighbor had come out and at that point – and he turned around and pointed his rifle at my neighbor and he went back inside,” Smith said. “He got in his pickup and drove off right as officers were coming down the street.”

Neighbors gave deputies a description of the suspect, his vehicle and his direction of travel.

While other deputies secured the scene so EMS could treat Aldridge, another deputy spotted the suspect vehicle traveling down Anderson Mill Road towards Hwy. 290 and attempted a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect acted like he was going to surrender, but then he fired at that deputy, who returned fire.

The suspect continued down Anderson Mill Road until he wrecked near a business just before the Hwy. 290 intersection and ran into the woods after firing at other deputies.

Suspect in deputy-involved shooting had criminal past

The sheriff’s office said none of the deputies at the second and third shootings were injured.

“After knowing what was going on with one of our brothers, this deputy charged in and wouldn’t quit,” said Sheriff Wright. “He chased this guy, guy acted like he was wanting to surrender, gets out, shoots at the deputy, deputy returns fire.”

(Watch above: Full news conference with Sheriff Chuck Wright.)

Sheriff Wright said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, was shot twice by deputies and is expected to survive.

A perimeter was established and SWAT and canine deputies located the suspect in the woods, where he was arrested and was taken to the hospital.

Wright said the suspect was found lying beside a rifle.

“Our men showed the best restraint of anybody I’ve ever seen in my life,” Wright said.

The sheriff’s office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpyxb_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CxXo_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXfbc_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBlYM_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2okC_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc7vr_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33FhGt_0gHfR0tr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBjRL_0gHfR0tr00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

Fallen deputy laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was laid to rest Sunday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge was at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m. Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road. He […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday night following a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting at West 8th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Details surrounding deputy’s murder in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright provided new details Friday morning surrounding the murder of a deputy. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Heard, the wife of Duane Heard went to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon to report domestic violence due to an assault that happened earlier that day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man killed during shooting in Woodside community

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that deputies found lying dead near a cul de sac on Saturday night. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a call about a shooting came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said that when deputies arrived, they discovered the deceased man had been shot at least once. The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 21-year-old Huber Lopez from Troutman, NC.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenville County shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a shooting investigation is underway. Deputies say they received a call about a shooting on West 8th Street in the Woodside community in Greenville just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man dead from at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Motorcyclist dies almost two weeks after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a crash that happened almost two weeks ago. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:54 p.m. at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Blyth Road between a motorcycle and car.
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Spartanburg Co#Oak Forest#Ems
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing woman in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the missing woman last seen at an address on Old Trail Drive. According to deputies, Devan Quirie was last seen on Thursday, June 23. They said she is five-foot-four inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies at hospital after crash in Upstate, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A motorcyclist died at the hospital after a crash earlier this month. according to the coroner. Christopher Scott Leagan, of Prosperity, was involved in a crash on June 14 at the intersection of Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. Leagan was initially taken to Self Regional Healthcare,...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Stabbing injures 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Perigon Court. Deputies said a man suffered at least one stab wound and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. A woman suspected […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an overnight crash Friday in Simpsonville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. on Bethany Road. Troopers said a 2004 Maserati was traveling south when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman fled scene after seriously injuring man in stabbing, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Perigon Court around 10:30 a.m. and learned that a man had at least one stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy