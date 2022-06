LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Riverside County search and rescue crews are working to find a 9-year-old boy trapped in the waters of Lake Elsinore Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department say they responded to a call for a drowning child around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, the 9-year-old boy was swimming with his family, and his family noted that he was having trouble swimming before going underwater.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO