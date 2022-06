San Diego may often get overlooked and overshadowed by its flashier counterparts, Los Angeles and San Francisco, but given the city’s projected population and job growth, it’s a prime example of a modern American city grappling with a dilemma observed across the nation: housing. The stratospheric and ever-increasing cost of housing in California hotspots like Silicon Valley is becoming the new reality for much of the Golden State and numerous other metropolitan areas in the United States.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO