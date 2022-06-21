ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle names bowl after KU’s Ochai Agbaji ahead of NBA Draft

By Heidi Schmidt
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiptole is making it possible to eat like a champion.

The Ochai Agbaji bowl pays tribute to the KU star’s favorite thing to order at the chain.

The bowl consists of white and brown rice, pollo asado, fresh tomato salsa, queso blanco, sour cream, and cheese.

“Then I’ll throw in an extra tortilla on top. So I use the tortilla and make little tacos,” Agbaji said.

In an online ad for Chipotle , the Kansas Citian sat down with former NBA guard, Cuttino Mobley, to talk about some of his favorite memories of his college career heading into the NBA Draft.

Mobley asked Agbaji about his most memorable moment in basketball. Surprisingly it wasn’t cutting down the National Championship nets in New Orleans earlier this year.

“My freshman year when my red shirt got pulled and I wasn’t even supposed to play that season. People didn’t know who I was and I came out of the gates and that’s just kinda where my story started,” Agbaji said.

His college story may have started on the bench, but his NBA career will begin in the green room during the league’s draft. The NBA invited Agbaji to be in the green room during the event because he is considered to be a top 15 prospect.

The NBA Draft is on June 23rd beginning at 7 p.m. Kansas Athletics released a hype video in Agbaji’s honor ahead of the event.

Fans can order Agbaji’s bowl in the Chipotle app and online this week.

