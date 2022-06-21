In Pittsburgh, Pirates’ overhaul gains momentum by the day

Newly promoted Cruz, Madris spark Pirates, rout Cubs 12-1 Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, second from right, stands for the singing of the National Anthem before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Highly touted Pirates shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz is leading the charge of young players that the club hopes to build around.

Cruz dazzled in his 2022 debut, driving in four runs and making a spectacular throw in a 12-1 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The 23-year-old’s arrival is proof the rebuilding process that general manager Ben Cherington began when he took over in the fall 2019 is gaining momentum, even though the team is still below .500.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Outfielder Jack Suwinski has 11 home runs, which is the best among all MLB rookies.

©2022 Cox Media Group