Bears Minicamp Recap

By Brian Althimer
 5 days ago

On episode 37, Kevin Powell is joined by Bears beat reporter Herb Howard from The Bigs. They recap the offseason workouts, breakdown the offensive line situation and discuss what the offense might look like around Justin Fields this season.

