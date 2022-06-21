ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

7 displaced by house fire on First Street in Rochester

By Emalee Burkhard, James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd9PP_0gHfJtdX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire on First Street in Rochester left four adults and three children without a home Tuesday.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters on scene said it appeared to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Six displaced after fire on Burrows St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out at a house in Rochester on Burrows Street near Otis Street shortly after 9 p.m. One adult and five children were displaced. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department described the house as a 2.5-story, single-family home and when they arrived they saw fire on the second floor […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

No one injured in house shooting on Ambrose St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say an occupied house was shot overnight Sunday on Ambrose Street near N Plymouth Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined at least one gunshot was fired into the house. “Inside the home at the time of the shooting were residents aged 32, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD rescues man from drowning in Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man was struggling to keep afloat in the Genesee River overnight Sunday on St. Paul Street near Andrews Street in Rochester. Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters said the man was struggling to keep his head above water and appeared to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Man killed in shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating overnight homicide on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to a call of a man down on Dewey Avenue just down the road from Edgerton Park. They found the shooting victim dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. No suspects...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Street#House Fire#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

Head-on collision in Canandaigua, one dead

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead following a car accident in Canandaigua. Deputies responded to the report of a three-car motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Route 5 and 20, and Buffalo Street. The preliminary investigation has...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FingerLakes1.com

Several departments called to structure fire in Canandaigua

Deputies provided an update on a structure fire that happened on Adams Drive in Canandaigua on Wednesday. Firefighters from Bristol, Canandaigua, Cheshire, East Bloomfield, Victor, VA, and EMS from Canandaigua Ambulance responded to the house in Canandaigua for a fire. There was severe damage to the residence, according to investigators,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Arrests in March Homicide on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police have announced arrests in a March homicide. 41-year-old Julius Hagood was found shot to death in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street, just off Jay Street on the city's west side. 32-year-old Tyrell Doty and 37-year old Alexis Chung are each charged with 2nd-degree murder.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy