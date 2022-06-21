7 displaced by house fire on First Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire on First Street in Rochester left four adults and three children without a home Tuesday.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters on scene said it appeared to be accidental.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.