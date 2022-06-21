ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New shipment of COVID-19 vaccines available for children under five in Richmond and Henrico

By Delaney Murray
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) recently received shipments of pediatric Moderna vaccines and expect an upcoming delivery of pediatric Pfizer vaccines. These vaccines will be offered to children under the age of five at the Henrico West clinic on June 22.

There is limited capacity for all RHHD vaccination events, so residents are encouraged to make an appointment online. Walk-up appointments cannot be guaranteed and will be accommodated as capacity allows. If all appointments are full, RHHD staff will help families find an appointment at a future event. There are also plans to offer the new childhood vaccines through the Doses on Demand program.

Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five

As of June 18, all Virginians from the age of six months and older are eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). This follows the unanimous recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and two-dose Moderna pediatric vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years.

“We at VDH are pleased to begin offering this vaccine to parents who want to protect their youngest children from severe illness and hospitalization due to this virus,” Christy Gray, State Vaccination Coordinator and Director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Immunization, said. “VDH is excited that parents have this opportunity and are empowered to protect their youngest children against this virus.”

Actress, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik announces she has COVID on Instagram Live

Providers can choose which vaccine to offer to their patients, and parents should follow up with their pediatrician or other healthcare providers for specific information about the vaccines they offer.

Additional vaccination sites include pediatric offices, family practice offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and local health departments. Families can also receive vaccines for children three years or old at retail pharmacies. A full list of vaccination events can be found at vax.rchd.com .

CDC Recommends Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Adolescents

On Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine can be used as an option for children between six and 17 years old. This recommendation comes after a thorough review of the scientific evidence demonstrating safety and efficacy for the vaccine among this age group.
