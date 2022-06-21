Veterans hike 24.6 miles from Beloit to Edgerton to raise money for homeless vets

BELOIT—Active military service members and veterans will hike Saturday to raise funds to provide homes for homeless veterans.

Heroes Hike for Hope will take participants on a 24.6-mile hike from Beloit to Edgerton. The hike will start at 7 a.m. at the Eclipse Center in Beloit and will end at 210 W. Fulton St., Edgerton.

A party will begin at 11 a.m. on West Fulton Street once the group reaches Edgerton.

The Help Homeless Vets Block Party will be hosted by Edgerton Outreach, which is planning to build housing for homeless vets starting in summer 2023.

All donations and money raised from the event will go toward renovation of Edgerton’s oldest building at 210 W. Fulton St. The plan is to make it home to Edgerton Community Outreach’s new veteran housing facility, Building Hope.

“Construction is slated to start in August 2022 and will take approximately one year. The goal is to be operational in late summer 2023,” said Sarah Williams, executive director of Edgerton Community Outreach Inc.

The city of Edgerton sold the building to Edgerton Community Outreach for $1. This was done in the understanding that the nonprofit organization will be renovating the building and turning it into a veteran housing center.

The housing center will include six apartments: two two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units and two studio units.

Williams said there will be no maximum limit for a stay for a veteran and his family.

The Help Homeless Vets Block Party will be free to all who want to come out and support the renovations.

There will be free food donated by Frito Lay and E&D Water Works.

“Volunteers will be grilling hot dogs and burgers and will be giving them out while supplies last,” Williams said.

Highlights of the party include live music performed by the band Small Talk.

The event also will include a Black Hawk flyby at 11:30 a.m. There will be five vintage military vehicles ranging from 1940 to 1952 on location.

Several donors have sponsored the individuals who will be on the hike.

People can still sponsor runners by donating at 210westfultonstreet.com or by mailing a gift to 106 S Main St., Edgerton WI 53534.

Fred Falk served 25 years in the military and originated the idea for the Hike for Heroes. Falk is also a member of the Edgerton VFW Post 2708.

“We have recently received a generous donation of $20,000 from Mark Cullen and JP Cullen,” Falk said. “We have also received assistance from the Hendricks Family Foundation. A donation small or large will go a long way.”

The project in total will cost about $2.1 million. The campaign that was launched in April has raised $1.4 million so far, Falk said.

Other members of Falk’s post, active duty military members and other VFW posts will be participating.

“Almost all of the branches of the military will be represented in the march by a veteran or active duty personnel,” Falk said.

Ben Falk, Fred’s son, also will be hiking with his father to Edgerton.

“There will be 20-plus veterans and active members of the military marching with us for some or the whole 24.6-mile journey,” Fred Falk said.