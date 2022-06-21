ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Veterans hike 24.6 miles from Beloit to Edgerton to raise money for homeless vets

By By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
Milton Courier
Milton Courier
 3 days ago

BELOIT—Active military service members and veterans will hike Saturday to raise funds to provide homes for homeless veterans.

Heroes Hike for Hope will take participants on a 24.6-mile hike from Beloit to Edgerton. The hike will start at 7 a.m. at the Eclipse Center in Beloit and will end at 210 W. Fulton St., Edgerton.

A party will begin at 11 a.m. on West Fulton Street once the group reaches Edgerton.

The Help Homeless Vets Block Party will be hosted by Edgerton Outreach, which is planning to build housing for homeless vets starting in summer 2023.

All donations and money raised from the event will go toward renovation of Edgerton’s oldest building at 210 W. Fulton St. The plan is to make it home to Edgerton Community Outreach’s new veteran housing facility, Building Hope.

“Construction is slated to start in August 2022 and will take approximately one year. The goal is to be operational in late summer 2023,” said Sarah Williams, executive director of Edgerton Community Outreach Inc.

The city of Edgerton sold the building to Edgerton Community Outreach for $1. This was done in the understanding that the nonprofit organization will be renovating the building and turning it into a veteran housing center.

The housing center will include six apartments: two two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units and two studio units.

Williams said there will be no maximum limit for a stay for a veteran and his family.

The Help Homeless Vets Block Party will be free to all who want to come out and support the renovations.

There will be free food donated by Frito Lay and E&D Water Works.

“Volunteers will be grilling hot dogs and burgers and will be giving them out while supplies last,” Williams said.

Highlights of the party include live music performed by the band Small Talk.

The event also will include a Black Hawk flyby at 11:30 a.m. There will be five vintage military vehicles ranging from 1940 to 1952 on location.

Several donors have sponsored the individuals who will be on the hike.

People can still sponsor runners by donating at 210westfultonstreet.com or by mailing a gift to 106 S Main St., Edgerton WI 53534.

Fred Falk served 25 years in the military and originated the idea for the Hike for Heroes. Falk is also a member of the Edgerton VFW Post 2708.

“We have recently received a generous donation of $20,000 from Mark Cullen and JP Cullen,” Falk said. “We have also received assistance from the Hendricks Family Foundation. A donation small or large will go a long way.”

The project in total will cost about $2.1 million. The campaign that was launched in April has raised $1.4 million so far, Falk said.

Other members of Falk’s post, active duty military members and other VFW posts will be participating.

“Almost all of the branches of the military will be represented in the march by a veteran or active duty personnel,” Falk said.

Ben Falk, Fred’s son, also will be hiking with his father to Edgerton.

“There will be 20-plus veterans and active members of the military marching with us for some or the whole 24.6-mile journey,” Fred Falk said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgerton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Edgerton, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Beloit, WI
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Homeless Veterans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milton Courier

Milton Courier

25
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Milton Courier has been serving the Milton and surrounding communities since 1880. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at miltoncourieronline.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/milton_courier/

Comments / 0

Community Policy