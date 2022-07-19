How Rich Are Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and More Big-Name Artists Who Have Released Albums in 2022?

Many of your favorite stars have been hard at work making music. We're only halfway through 2022, but several big-name artists have already released albums this year -- and this doesn't even include Beyoncé's upcoming new album.

Some debuted new music ahead of a tour, while others are still keeping fans guessing as to when they'll be able to see them live in concert. Either way, releasing a new album allows artists to engage their fanbase while cashing in on their incredible talents.

Of course, A-list recording artists are no strangers to big paydays. These musically gifted professionals have literally earned a fortune from making music, touring and other business ventures.

Just as some of their albums scored higher spots on the Billboard charts than others, some famous musicians have generated much greater net worths than others.

Think you can guess who is the richest? Here's a look at seven major recording artists who debuted a new album this year, along with their net worths.

Mandy Moore

Net worth: $14 million

A follow-up to her 2020 album "Silver Landings," which was her first in more than a decade, Mandy Moore released "In Real Life" on May 13. It's available to download or you can purchase a Target Exclusive CD for $13.99.

She also recently kicked off a summer tour with more than 20 stops throughout the U.S. Moore first hit the music scene in 1999 with her first album, "So Real," when she was just a teenager, but these days, she's better known as an actress.

Most recently, she starred as Rebecca Pearson on the television series "This Is Us." Strting with the show's third season, she earned $250,000 per episode -- and scored a $2 million bonus in the show's final season, according to Deadline.

Future

Net worth: $40 million

Released on April 29, Future's new album, "I Never Liked You," is a follow-up to his 2020 record, "High Off Life." A hit from the start, it debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 -- his eighth chart-topping album.

Not just a rapper, Future founded the entertainment company Freebandz in 2011. He currently has no tour dates in the works, but his 2016 Summer Sixteen Tour with Drake grossed $84.3 million over 56 shows, according to Pollstar.

Post Malone

Net worth: $45 million

His fourth studio album, Post Malone released "Twelve Carat Toothache" on June 3. A busy summer, he'll hit the road for more than three dozen shows, which will likely significantly boost his net worth.

Since becoming a sensation in 2015, the rapper has garnered $158.9 million in tour revenue, over 145 headlining performances, according to Pollstar. This includes $96.9 million for his "Runaway Tour," which spanned from September 2019 to March 2020.

He's also scored a host of partnerships with major brands, including Bud Light, Doritos and Crocs, as well as his own rose Maison No. 9. The rapper lives in a $3 million compound in Northern Utah, according to TMZ.

Kendrick Lamar

Net worth: $75 million

On May 13, Kendrick Lamar released his fifth studio album "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers." It had the biggest debut of 2022 -- at least at the time of its release -- serving as his fourth record to reach the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

To accompany the album, Lamar will embark on a world tour, which kicks off July 19 in Oklahoma City. This is his first headlining tour since 2017's "DAMN Tour," which grossed $41.4 million, according to Pollstar.

The rapper also has his own media company, pgLang, and a partnership with Nike.

Harry Styles

Net worth: $90 million

His third studio album, Harry Styles released "Harry's House" on May 20. A smash success, the album debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, with more than 500,000 units sold in a week -- only the fourth album in the last 18 months to achieve this milestone so quickly, according to Billboard.

Currently globetrotting, he launched his "Love On Tour" in September 2021, with dates through 2023. It was the most popular tour of 2021, selling nearly 720,000 tickets and grossing $86.7 million.

Styles has starred in several Gucci campaigns and is also an actor. Some of his recent films include "Eros" and "Dunkirk," and he'll also star in "Don't Worry Darling" and "My Policeman" later this year.

He owns an $8.7 million condo in New York City, according to Trulia.

Christina Aguilera

Net worth: $160 million

On Jan. 21, Christina Aguilera released her Spanish-language album "La Fuerza" -- the first of her three-part record. Her first Spanish release in more than 20 years, the album debuted in the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart.

Since making her debut in the '90s, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide and scored five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She has several performances scheduled in Europe this summer.

The Weeknd

Net worth: $300 million

Following months of anticipation, The Weeknd released his latest album, "Dawn FM," on Jan. 7. Much to fans' delight, he's pairing the album with a new "After Hours Til Dawn Tour," which kicks off July 8 in Toronto.

He's also the co-founder of Canadian record label XO Records -- a subsidiary of Universal Music Group -- which has had 21 No. 1 albums, 18 No. 1 songs and more than 80 billion global streams. The label recently collaborated with A Bathing Ape to design a sneaker for streetwear brand Bape STA's 20th Artist Model Series.

Throughout his career, The Weeknd has also endorsed several other brands, including Puma. In 2021, he purchased a mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air for $70 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Please note: All net worth information is from Celebrity Net Worth and is accurate as of June 21, 2022.

