Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells Jan. 6 panel he was pressured to overturn election results

By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Gray News staff, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News/AP) — The House 1/6 committee outlined on Tuesday Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, aiming to show it led to widespread personal threats on the stewards of American democracy — election workers and local officials who fended off the defeated president’s...

thecentersquare.com

Arizona Senate race a dead heat, poll shows

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate race in Arizona this year is a tossup, an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows. Arizona voters have a split opinion of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly; he has a 50% approval rating, including a 49% approval rating from self-described independents. Meanwhile, 39% disapprove of Kelly.
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
The Independent

More than 100 GOP primary election winners have embraced Trump’s stolen election claims

More than 100 Republicans who won their 2022 primary elections have supported and amplified Donald Trump’s baseless assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a fraudulent claim that fuelled riots at the US Capitol and is central to a House committee investigation into the attack.An analysis from The Washington Post, reviewing the field of candidates in this year’s races through 7 June primaries, has so far found that voters picked seven candidates for US Senate, 82 candidates for the House of Representatives, five for governor, four for state attorney general and one for secretary of state...
The Veracity Report

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.
Washington Examiner

Texas GOP rejects 2020 election and contends Biden was 'not legitimately elected'

The Texas Republican Party adopted a new platform this weekend that rejects the results of the 2020 election and declares that President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. The changes were made during the state GOP’s biennial convention as Republican leaders contended the 2020 election violated the Constitution and...
Washington Examiner

These bad candidates threaten Republican Senate success

A serious threat could hurt the Republican Party's chances of gaining more Senate seats this November. It's called bad candidates. The Republican Party is in a favorable position. It's a midterm election, and Democratic President Joe Biden has a horrible (39.5%) approval rating, according to FiveThirtyEight. Also, the Senate is split 50-50.
