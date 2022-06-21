Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers tells Jan. 6 panel he was pressured to overturn election results

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO