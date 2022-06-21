UPDATE: Roadway is back open in Lawrence County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 20
burglary – 3rd degree; person; Katherine St. NWunlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; person; Sportsman Lake Rd. NW; purse and contents
June 21
fraudulent use of credit card/debit card; person; misc. chargesforgery – 3rd degree; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; forged checktheft by deception – 4th degree; Advanced Auto Parts; 2nd Ave. SW; cashharassment; person; 4th St. SWharassing communications; personassault – 3rd degree; person; Lessman St. SW
Arrests
June 20
Burditus, Joshua E; 37
burglary – 3rd degree
Reynolds Jr., Stephen M; 41
FTA – driving without license
Smelser, Shawn K; 40
burglary – 3rd
Thornton, Sonya L; 56
theft of property – 4th degree
June 21
Guthery, Trey B; 28
FTA – theft of property – 4th degreeFTA – criminal mischief – 3rd degreeFTA – violation of statewide health order
Hyde, Jamie F; 47
FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – expired tagFTA – insurance violation
Scruggs, Richard F; 31
criminal trespass – 3rd degree
Woods, Garry J; 64
FTA – public intoxication
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
