Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This On-Sale Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale

By Brittany Leitner
 3 days ago

Amazon Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but shoppers can still take advantage of all the under-the-radar deals across multiple categories, including beauty. This thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 25 percent off its regular price today.

Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around $22 right now doesn’t hurt either.

If you’re anything like me, you probably notice excess hair shedding during the warmer months. Because I’m doing more activities in higher temperatures, I’m running to the shower to lather my strands more often than I do other times of the year. And with that comes the unavoidable knowledge of just how much you’re shedding each time you shower —its not pretty to see precious locks gathering at the bottom of your bathtub.

But instead of having a mini meltdown whenever you shower, take matters into your own hands with this shampoo that shoppers say “really works.” As one person put it: “After few weeks of use my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bath tub and on my shoulders.”



Pura D’or Biotin Shampoo $22.49 (originally $39.99)

Buy Now

Because this shampoo is infused with biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, nettle extract and other natural ingredients, it helps to promote healthier hair growth while minimizing a thinning scalp at the same time. And since this formula is highly concentrated, you can use less of it each time you shower, meaning the bottle will last longer than your typical options. Bonus: It is also paraben, sulfate and harsh-chemical free, so while it might not lather as much as your other products, rest assured it’s getting to work while remaining gentle on your strands.

One customer documented their “insane hair regrowth” during the duration of a month and claimed the shampoo “saved their freaking hair.” Though patience is key with this product, customers share that you should start noticing regrowth fairly quickly.

“This product delivers,” wrote another shopper,” adding that their “hair loss diminished tremendously.” This shampoo even had hidden perks like restoring shine and luster to the hair and balancing overly greasy scalps so shoppers could avoid hair washing more often. This shampoo “changed my hair for the better,” wrote another shopper. “My hair stopped falling out…I no longer find hair all over my bathtub.”

Normally this bottle retails for nearly $40, but right now its just as cheap as it was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
