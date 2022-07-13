Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This On-Sale Thickening Shampoo—Grab It Before It’s Gone

Click here to read the full article.

With Amazon Prime day just around the corner, shoppers are already noticing under-the-radar deals across all categories. And this thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 34 percent off its regular price right now.

Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around $29 doesn’t hurt either.

If you’re anything like me, you probably notice excess hair shedding during the warmer months. Because I’m doing more activities in higher temperatures, I’m running to the shower to lather my strands more often than I do other times of the year. And with that comes the unavoidable knowledge of just how much you’re shedding each time you shower —its not pretty to see precious locks gathering at the bottom of your bathtub.

But instead of having a mini meltdown whenever you shower, take matters into your own hands with this shampoo that shoppers say “really works.” As one person put it: “After few weeks of use my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bath tub and on my shoulders.”

Because this shampoo is infused with biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, nettle extract and other natural ingredients, it helps to promote healthier hair growth while minimizing a thinning scalp at the same time. And since this formula is highly concentrated, you can use less of it each time you shower, meaning the bottle will last longer than your typical options. Bonus: It is also paraben, sulfate and harsh-chemical free, so while it might not lather as much as your other products, rest assured it’s getting to work while remaining gentle on your strands.

One customer documented their “insane hair regrowth” during the duration of a month and claimed the shampoo “saved their freaking hair.” Though patience is key with this product, customers share that you should start noticing regrowth fairly quickly.

“This product delivers,” wrote another shopper,” adding that their “hair loss diminished tremendously.” This shampoo even had hidden perks like restoring shine and luster to the hair and balancing overly greasy scalps so shoppers could avoid hair washing more often. This shampoo “changed my hair for the better,” wrote another shopper. “My hair stopped falling out…I no longer find hair all over my bathtub.”

Normally this bottle retails for nearly $40, so make sure to take advantage of this $10 off deal while it lasts.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop