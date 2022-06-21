ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentworth, MO

Clyde Robert Stephens

Lawrence County Record
 2 days ago

Clyde Robert Stephens, 90, of Wentworth passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 17, 2022. He was born in Wentworth to Verney Ray Stephens and Luna Pearl (Griffin) Stephens on April 30, 1932. He married Kay Erwin on June 17, 1951 at the Presbyterian Church of Wentworth. Following...

lawrencecountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

Charles Edward Saunders

Charles Edward Saunders, 92, of Cassville passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Cassville in Cassville. He was born in Stella on March 3, 1930 the son of Clarence and Cora (Preddy) Saunders. On June 6, 1952 in Long Beach, Calif. he was united in marriage to Wilma Craig, who survives. They had celebrated their 70 year wedding anniversary. Also surviving are a daughter, Diana Watkins (Jim) of Cassville; two brothers, John Saunders (Janie) of Washburn and Dayne Saunders (Gail) of Republic; a sister, Norma Hayward of Cassville and a grandson.
CASSVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

James John Weber

James John Weber, 47, of Marionville passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Mercy Hospital in Aurora from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born to Ronald and Cheryl White Weber on June 11, 1974 in Joplin. Survivors include his wife, Kristina; his mother and father-in-law. Bob...
MARIONVILLE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Kem Taylor Price

Kem Taylor Price, 70, of Lockwood passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He passed away at Citizen’s Memorial Hospital in Bolivar after a brief illness. He was born at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield on Nov. 27, 1951, to Howard and Virginia (Thompson) Price. Price spent his early...
LOCKWOOD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Catherine Aileen Wrinkle

Catherine Aileen Wrinkle, 93, of Aurora passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Stone County the daughter of Boyd and Esther (Sloan) Steele. She was a 1946 graduate of Marionville High School. She was a dairy farmer, antique dealer, and the...
AURORA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wentworth, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Alaska State
City
Pierce City, MO
City
Clyde, MO
Lawrence County Record

LaVeta Mae (Haslip) Balmas

LaVeta Mae (Haslip) Balmas, 91, of Monett passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, while at her home. Balmas was born on Feb. 13, 1931 in a log cabin in rural Christopher, Newton County daughter of the late Thomas V. Haslip and Ida (Tiedeman) Haslip. She was a 1948 graduate of...
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Makin’ it, Raine

Second ‘All Roads…’ mural celebrated on Aurora square. A ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the second All Roads Lead Home mural in Aurora was held Saturday, June 18. About 40 people attended the afternoon gathering. Located on the south side of the Pawnderosa Gun and Pawn building at the intersection of College and Madison, east of the square, the mural was painted by Raine Clotfelter, known familiarly as "America's Muralist." The mural includes a depiction of the Butterfield Stage, which ran through Aurora on the Old Wire Road, a portrait of Stephen Elliott, founder of Aurora, and the End of the Trail sculpture as the mural's centerpiece, a tribute to the 60,000 Native Americans who were forced out of their native lands by the United States Government and into what is now Oklahoma.
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Mary Louise Shepherd

Mary Louise Shepherd, 79, of Raymore, formerly of Monett, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 while staying at Beautiful Savior Home in Raymore. She was born in Bentonville, Ark. on Jan. 3, 1943; the daughter of the late Byron and Oma (Epps) Mitchell. She was united in marriage on Oct. 4, 1985 to Paul Marvin Shepherd; he preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2010.
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

Fred Dale Baum

Fred Dale Baum, 85, of Aurora passed away Thursday, June 16, surrounded by his children at Cox South in Springfield. He was a longtime community supporter and Aurora educator. Baum was born on Aug. 30, 1936, to Roland and Emma Baum on the outskirts of Aurora. A 1954 graduate of Aurora High School, he was active in a variety of clubs and organizations. He was a charter member of the Aurora Houn’ Dawg Alumni Center Hall of Fame in 2018 and had received numerous awards from his community. He was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church.
AURORA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stephens
Lawrence County Record

Goodman elected Chief Judge

Judge Jack A. L. Goodman, of Monett has been elected by the judges of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, as the court’s chief judge beginning June 19, 2022. His term as chief judge, expected to last through June 2024, follows that of Judge Gary W. Lynch, who is retiring from the court.
GOODMAN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Senior married couple dead in Aurora murder-suicide

Husband tells neighbor to call 911; 3 minutes after call, couple found dead inside. Officers with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department found two dead individuals in an Aurora residence after being called to a house at the 1600 block of Oak Drive on Tuesday, June 14. According to, a press release...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Mt. Vernon’s Jones gets plea deal, 15 years in death of Goodman

Guilty of brutally beating roommate to death; likely free in 10 years; escape, other charge dismissed. A former Mt. Vernon resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison after making an Alford Plea in the death of a man with whom he shared a house at the time. Michael W. Jones, 54, who killed Timothy Jones on Sept. 15, 2016, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain on Wednesday, June 15. As part of the plea bargain, the original charge of first-degree murder was amended to voluntary manslaughter, and the other charges Jones was facing, one count of abandoning a corpse and two counts of attempting to escape from custody, were dismissed.
GOODMAN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy