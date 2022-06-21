Clyde Robert Stephens

Second ‘All Roads…’ mural celebrated on Aurora square. A ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the second All Roads Lead Home mural in Aurora was held Saturday, June 18. About 40 people attended the afternoon gathering. Located on the south side of the Pawnderosa Gun and Pawn building at the intersection of College and Madison, east of the square, the mural was painted by Raine Clotfelter, known familiarly as "America's Muralist." The mural includes a depiction of the Butterfield Stage, which ran through Aurora on the Old Wire Road, a portrait of Stephen Elliott, founder of Aurora, and the End of the Trail sculpture as the mural's centerpiece, a tribute to the 60,000 Native Americans who were forced out of their native lands by the United States Government and into what is now Oklahoma.

AURORA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO