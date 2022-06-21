ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

Mt. Vernon’s Jones gets plea deal, 15 years in death of Goodman

Guilty of brutally beating roommate to death; likely free in 10 years; escape, other charge dismissed. A former Mt. Vernon resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison after making an Alford Plea in the death of a man with whom he shared a house at the time. Michael W. Jones, 54, who killed Timothy Jones on Sept. 15, 2016, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain on Wednesday, June 15. As part of the plea bargain, the original charge of first-degree murder was amended to voluntary manslaughter, and the other charges Jones was facing, one count of abandoning a corpse and two counts of attempting to escape from custody, were dismissed.
GOODMAN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Goodman elected Chief Judge

Judge Jack A. L. Goodman, of Monett has been elected by the judges of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, as the court’s chief judge beginning June 19, 2022. His term as chief judge, expected to last through June 2024, follows that of Judge Gary W. Lynch, who is retiring from the court.
GOODMAN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy