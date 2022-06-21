ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Accomack Circuit Court Dispositions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men involved in a fight in cell-block E in July 2021 at Accomack County jail were sentenced for unlawful wounding. The victim, Derek Robinson, was described as “no angel” by Northampton County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton who prosecuted the cases. The inmates had “a civil order,” he said. “They...

