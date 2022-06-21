Accomack Circuit Court Dispositions

Mrs. Wilhemina Cora (Busen) Schwendeman, 96, departed this life on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Onancock. Wilma was born in Loose Creek, Mo., on April 30, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Busen and Mary Senevey; seven siblings, including her twin brother, Bill Busen; son, John Roger Schwendeman; and her beloved husband of 75 years, Arthur Joseph Schwendeman. She is survived by her children, Judy Fahrenholz (Chuck), of Hickory, N.C., Susan Beebe (Bob), of Sevierville, Tenn., Kevin Schwendeman, of North Brunswick, N.J., Artie Schwendeman (Lynn), of Melfa, and Bill Schwendeman, of Melfa; daughter-in-law, Kathy Schwendeman, of Harborton; sister, Peggy Perrey, of Jefferson City, Mo.; brother, Ronnie Senevey, of Oregon City, Ore.; seven grandchildren, Charlie Fahrenholz (Jenny), Todd Fahrenholz (Carie), Erin Richmond (Greg), Clif Beebe, Joey Schwendeman, Tracy Lunn (Donnie), and Kristin Farber (Zac); and five great-grandchildren, Alexis Fahrenholz, Hannah and Zachary Richmond, and Jacob and Ben Farber. She also leaves behind special friends, Betsy Phillips, Denise Harding Hildur Boyd, and many friends at the Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore, in Onancock, all of whom will miss her cheery greetings and green thumb.

