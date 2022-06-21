Lifeguards Deem Missing Swimmer Report Unconfirmed, Call Off Search at Torrey Pines State Beach

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and resisting arrest in connection with a 10-acre vegetation fire near the Buena Vista Lagoon in which some homes were briefly evacuated, police said Sunday. The Carlsbad Police Department announced that the fire was contained at about 2 p.m. Saturday with...
Walk down the boardwalk in Pacific Beach and you might notice a corroded plaque mounted near the office door of the Crystal Pier Hotel & Cottages. The plaque remembers Sinjin, the pier dog. On the ground beside the door, water and dog treats are offered In Memory Of Sinjin, Bonita,...
Firefighters were able to contain a roughly 10-acre brush fire that prompted some evacuations in the Buena Vista Lagoon area, Carlsbad police said. The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard. Residents reported seeing smoke from Interstate 5. At 2 p.m., police stated...
44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]
06.24.2022 | 6:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol Agents watched the male driver of the white car pick up 3 males believed to be undocumented immigrants in the eastern area of Otay Mesa. The Agents attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at high speed. The smuggler missed the turn onto the northbound SR-125 (Toll Road) from eastbound Otay Mesa Rd. and with the BP Agent close behind, both drivers went off of the roadway and hit a large ditch crashing into the embankment of the SR-125. All 4 men in the car were apprehended. The smuggler/driver and one male in the front seats suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The BP Agent suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The other 2 undocumented immigrants were arrested. A CalFire Engine was on its way to Otay Mtn. to rescue an undocumented immigrant and witnessed the crash and was on the scene immediately to help with the injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
An 18-year-old Black man was seriously injured Saturday by a gunshot while riding in a car with friends leaving a party in the College East neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, when the San Diego Police Department received a call about a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Jud Campbell said.
40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]
A person was killed Saturday when a vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, police said. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police received several calls regarding a single-vehicle crash into a tree in the 1900 Block of Otay Lakes Road, said Officer Ryan Culver of the Chula Vista Police Department.
San Diego police are trying to find the vandals who have targeted a Scripps Ranch home repeatedly. Long-time Scripps Ranch resident, Brittany Fuller painted a pride flag on her backyard fence that was later vandalized. The vandalism is now being investigated as a hate crime. “I was born and raised...
For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of Woodlain Zachee, the teenage swimmer who went missing at Mission Beach after, according to lifeguards, getting caught in a rip current. “We feel a great pain, so we are asking for help from the community, from lifeguards to find...
Comments / 1