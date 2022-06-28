Deshaun Watson: How the investigation unfolded

Related Video: Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with an NFL disciplinary officer Tuesday, a week after settling 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed by women who say the football player sexually assaulted them.

The NFL has yet to announce a decision on any punishment for the player.

Here’s a timeline of the events leading up to the settlement in the case.

March 16, 2021

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced he was filing suit against Deshaun Watson on his Instagram page.

Tony Buzbee, attorney

“Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!” he wrote.

He alluded to misconduct but did not reveal any details.

His suit, filed within 24 hours of the post, included 3 women.

March 18, 2021

The NFL opens its investigation into Deshaun Watson.

April 2, 2021

Police in Houston are confirmed to be investigating Watson.

July 26, 2021

As many as 10 women filed police reports against Watson.

September 12, 2021

The Houston Texans decided Watson would not play in the 2021 season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

At this time, the civil lawsuit included 22 women.

March 8, 2022

A grand jury in Texas met regarding the Watson investigation. They decided Watson would not face criminal charges 3 days later .

March 18, 2022

A day after news that the Cleveland Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson , the team got the quarterback in a trade from the Houston Texans in a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

March 24, 2022

The FOX 8 I-Team reported a grand jury in another Texas county met to review a complaint against Watson and declined to indict him.

March 25, 2022

Deshaun Watson held his first press conference with the Cleveland Browns .

The I-Team asked questions about the 22 civil lawsuits.

“What can you tell us about what actually happened with these women? Are you saying they all just made this up? They’re all lying?” the I-Team asked.

“All I can say is I never assaulted, I never disrespected, I never harassed any woman in my life. I wasn’t raised that way. My mom and my aunties didn’t raise me that way over the course of my life. That’s not in my DNA,” Watson said in response.

BEREA, OHIO – MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns speaks while sitting between general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

“How did we get from zero to 22 lawsuits?” the I-Team responded.

“I can’t control that,” Deshaun Watson said. “The only thing I can control is continue to clear my name.”

June 6, 2022

The FOX 8 I-Team broke the news that a 24 th woman had joined the suit against Deshaun Watson. She described an aggressive encounter in her deposition.

June 14, 2022

Deshaun Watson spoke to the press after the first Cleveland Browns workout.

BEREA, OH – JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

He answered questions from the FOX 8 I-Team .

He said he never assaulted anyone.

June 17, 2022

The FOX 8 I-Team reported that the NFL was considering a full season suspension against Watson. The NFL has not revealed a timeline for when a decision will be made.

June 21, 2022

The FOX 8 I-Team reported Watson settled 20 of the 24 cases against him.

The NFL told the I-Team that Tuesday’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.

June 27, 2022

A woman who has accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct files suit against the Houston Texans. The suit claims the team enabled “predatory” behavior from the quarterback.

June 28, 2022

Deshaun Watson is scheduled to meet with an NFL disciplinary officer .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.