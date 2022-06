NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A kitten recently rescued in Middle Tennessee, that actually turned out to be a bobcat, is getting a sister. After giving the baby bobcat a clean bill of health, Walden's Puddle had a mission of uniting her with another kitten of the same age. They say singletons (orphaned babies) do not thrive like those that have siblings.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO