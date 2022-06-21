The Upshaws season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

What happens when you add the comedic chops of Mike Epps with those of Wanda Sykes? Judging by The Upshaws season 1, you get hit ratings. Now following a successful first season, the series hopes to expand upon its comedy magic with a slate of all-new episodes.

While fans of the show may be disappointed to learn that following a trend on Netflix , the series’ second season has been split into two parts, these fans should perk up knowing that part one becomes available to stream this June.

Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 2.

The Upshaws season 2 part 1 is set to premiere in the US and in the UK on Wednesday, June 29 on Netflix. While there is no word yet as to when part 2 will be released, part 1 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

The Upshaws season 2 plot

Mike Epps and Kim Fields laughing togther as Bennie and Regina in The Upshaws (Image credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

When The Upshaws debuted, the series followed a working-class family in Indianapolis trying to navigate a blended family dynamic spearheaded by patriarch Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps). Although Bennie is married to his high school sweetheart Regina (Kim Fields) and the two share three kids, Bennie also has another son he fathered while he and his wife were on a break of sorts. That naturally created a delicate familial situation.

Considering the friction that exists between Regina and the mother of Bennie’s other child, plus the fact Bennie has a rocky relationship with his oldest son Bernard (Jermelle Simon) and his sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes), The Upshaws has plenty of family friction that makes for a great sitcom.

Fans of the series will recall that season 1 ended on a bit of cliffhanger when a mystery child showed up at the Upshaws home claiming to be Bennie's daughter. While the show led viewers to believe that the child was Bennie’s, there is a possibility that she actually belongs to oldest son Bernard. Viewers certainly hope the child doesn’t belong to the eldest Upshaw considering his wife just let him return home after a tumultuous season where she caught her husband in one too many lies.

Netflix describes the plot of The Upshaws season 2 part 1 with the following:

"In season 2, Bennie will continue to have to contend with raising his children with both women, while under the watchful eye of sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (co-creator Wanda Sykes). Lucretia is very rarely impressed. Expect new romances, the ghosts of loves past and big ambition in season 2."

The Upshaws season 2 cast

As previously stated, leading The Upshaws cast is Mike Epps. The comedian recently played Richard Pryor in the popular series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , and is well-known for having played Day-Day in the Friday movies and Julius in Survivor’s Remorse .

Starring alongside Epps is actress Kim Fields. Fields has been acting in Hollywood since she was a child, first appearing in TV series like Good Times and The Facts of Life as Kim and Tootie respectively. More recently, she played Rhoda in the show Living the Dream .

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the incomparable Wanda Sykes, who is also the co-creator of The Upshaws , is front and center in season 2. Skyes has been featured in a long list of projects over the years. Such projects include Black-ish , The Hot Flashes , The New Adventures of Old Christine and Q-Force . Additionally, she recently hosted the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Gabrielle Dennis ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ), Jermelle Simon ( Animal Kingdom ), Page Kennedy ( Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G .), Diamond Lyons ( 5th Ward ), Journey Christine ( Outsiders ) and Khali Spraggins ( Empire ).

The Upshaws season 2 trailer

By looking at the trailer, it seems season 2 will certainly make fans laugh. Check it out.

How to watch The Upshaws

The Upshaws is a Netflix original series and debuts exclusively on the streaming service. Those interested in watching it in the US or the UK will need a subscription to Netflix, which can be purchased with just a few clicks.