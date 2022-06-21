ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Upshaws season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the comedy series

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

What happens when you add the comedic chops of Mike Epps with those of Wanda Sykes? Judging by The Upshaws season 1, you get hit ratings. Now following a successful first season, the series hopes to expand upon its comedy magic with a slate of all-new episodes.

While fans of the show may be disappointed to learn that following a trend on Netflix , the series’ second season has been split into two parts, these fans should perk up knowing that part one becomes available to stream this June.

Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 2.

When is The Upshaws season 2 release date?

The Upshaws season 2 part 1 is set to premiere in the US and in the UK on Wednesday, June 29 on Netflix. While there is no word yet as to when part 2 will be released, part 1 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

The Upshaws season 2 plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkDtv_0gHe674n00

Mike Epps and Kim Fields laughing togther as Bennie and Regina in The Upshaws (Image credit: Lisa Rose/Netflix)

When The Upshaws debuted, the series followed a working-class family in Indianapolis trying to navigate a blended family dynamic spearheaded by patriarch Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps). Although Bennie is married to his high school sweetheart Regina (Kim Fields) and the two share three kids, Bennie also has another son he fathered while he and his wife were on a break of sorts. That naturally created a delicate familial situation.

Considering the friction that exists between Regina and the mother of Bennie’s other child, plus the fact Bennie has a rocky relationship with his oldest son Bernard (Jermelle Simon) and his sister-in-law Lucretia (Wanda Sykes), The Upshaws has plenty of family friction that makes for a great sitcom.

Fans of the series will recall that season 1 ended on a bit of cliffhanger when a mystery child showed up at the Upshaws home claiming to be Bennie's daughter. While the show led viewers to believe that the child was Bennie’s, there is a possibility that she actually belongs to oldest son Bernard. Viewers certainly hope the child doesn’t belong to the eldest Upshaw considering his wife just let him return home after a tumultuous season where she caught her husband in one too many lies.

Netflix describes the plot of The Upshaws season 2 part 1 with the following:

"In season 2, Bennie will continue to have to contend with raising his children with both women, while under the watchful eye of sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia (co-creator Wanda Sykes). Lucretia is very rarely impressed. Expect new romances, the ghosts of loves past and big ambition in season 2."

The Upshaws season 2 cast

As previously stated, leading The Upshaws cast is Mike Epps. The comedian recently played Richard Pryor in the popular series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , and is well-known for having played Day-Day in the Friday movies and Julius in Survivor’s Remorse .

Starring alongside Epps is actress Kim Fields. Fields has been acting in Hollywood since she was a child, first appearing in TV series like Good Times and The Facts of Life as Kim and Tootie respectively. More recently, she played Rhoda in the show Living the Dream .

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the incomparable Wanda Sykes, who is also the co-creator of The Upshaws , is front and center in season 2. Skyes has been featured in a long list of projects over the years. Such projects include Black-ish , The Hot Flashes , The New Adventures of Old Christine and Q-Force . Additionally, she recently hosted the Oscars alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

Rounding out the rest of the main cast are Gabrielle Dennis ( A Black Lady Sketch Show ), Jermelle Simon ( Animal Kingdom ), Page Kennedy ( Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G .), Diamond Lyons ( 5th Ward ), Journey Christine ( Outsiders ) and Khali Spraggins ( Empire ).

The Upshaws season 2 trailer

By looking at the trailer, it seems season 2 will certainly make fans laugh. Check it out.

How to watch The Upshaws

The Upshaws is a Netflix original series and debuts exclusively on the streaming service. Those interested in watching it in the US or the UK will need a subscription to Netflix, which can be purchased with just a few clicks.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
TVLine

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates: Grey's, Abbott Elementary and More

Click here to read the full article. ABC is the second broadcast network (following Fox) to reveal its fall premiere dates, with its slate set to unspool over three weeks in late September/early October. The Wednesday sitcom block kicks things off on Sept. 21, now anchored by breakout comedy Abbott Elementary. The Season 3 premiere of Big Sky (now with Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire!) closes out the night. The Alphabet network’s fall launch wraps Thursday, Oct. 6, with the returns of Station 19 (Season 6) and Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) leading into new Hilary Swank drama Alaska Daily (fka Alaska). As a reminder,...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Emmy Predictions: Directing (Drama Series) – ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘This Is Us’ May Have Submitted Too Many Episodes to the TV Academy

Why 'Sex Education' Isn't on the Primetime Emmys Ballot (EXCLUSIVE) Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Dennis
Person
Kim Fields
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Wanda Sykes
Collider

Mehcad Brooks Joins 'Law & Order' For Season 22

For Season 22 of the legendary Law & Order franchise, the people of New York City are getting a new crime fighter. According to THR, Mehcad Brooks is joining the cast of the Dick Wolf procedural for the upcoming season, replacing the outgoing Anthony Anderson who departed the revived show after his one-year contract expired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Dark Winds’ EP Teases ‘Nothing Is As It Seems’ in AMC Crime Drama

Robert Redford, an überfan of Tony Hillerman’s iconic crime novels featuring Navajo Tribal police officers Lt. Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, teams with fellow executive producer George R.R. Martin and a predominantly Native American writers’ room and cast for Dark Winds, his most ambitious Hillerman adaptation yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Comedy Show
TVLine

TVLine Items: Live PD Revival Premiere Date, Rookie: Feds Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. Live PD will be back on the beat this summer: The Reelz revival On Patrol: Live (working title) will premiere Friday, July 22, with new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to midnight. The series reunites the on-camera team of host/executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, as they engage the community in law enforcement. “Citizen Ride-Alongs will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers...
TULSA, OK
TechRadar

8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (June 10)

Like clockwork, another slew of huge new movies and TV shows has arrived on streaming services to clog up your already stacked watchlist for 2022. This weekend is a particularly unique case, mind you, since the headline series – Peaky Blinders season 6 – has already aired in certain parts of the world. The final outing for the BBC-produced show began streaming in the UK way back in February, but now it's finally come to Netflix for overseas audiences to enjoy. Elsewhere, new superhero adventure Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney Plus, while critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, For All Mankind, returns to Apple TV Plus.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The CW Network Announces Additional Summer 2022 Premiere Dates

Australian Comedy-Drama Series “Bump” Debuts Thursday, August 11 at 8:00pm. New Historical Drama Series “Leonardo” Premieres Tuesday, August 16 at 8:00pm. International Thriller “Devils” Returns for a Second Season on Tuesday, August 16 at 9:00pm. Reality Competition Series “Killer Camp” Returns on Friday, August...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

All the New HBO and HBO Max Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

You know it's a quiet month on HBO Max when the most high-profile premiere is a Pretty Little Liars reboot. Kidding! Kind of! In any case, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won't hit the platform until later in July, so until then, you can entertain yourself with new shows from Insecure's Issa Rae (her latest comedy is called Rap Sh!t) and Nathan for You's Nathan Fielder (his latest is called The Rehearsal).
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between Release Date, Cast, Netflix New, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Say hello to the next love story we will be pining over – Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is based on the novel with the same title written by author Jennifer E. Smith. The book was first published in 2015. In the book, we join Aiden and Claire over the next twelve hours, where they return to places they visited before and relive the memories they shared.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Peacock Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Peacock has officially renewed one of its hit new comedy series for Season 2. This week, the streamer announced that Killing It, which stars Craig Robinson (The Office) and Claudia O'Doherty (Netflix's Love), will be coming back for new episodes. At this time, there is no word on when Killing It Season 2 will debut, but Peacock subscribers can watch all of Season 1 right now. In addition to Robinson and O'Doherty, the show also stars Tim Heidecker, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
InsideHook

What’s With All the Dancing on TV Nowadays?

Noted American director and choreographer Bob Fosse once said, “The time to sing is when your emotional level is just too high to speak anymore, and the time to dance is when your emotions are just too strong to only sing about how you feel.”. We are all familiar...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Church Girls’ Comedy Starring ‘Hacks’ Megan Stalter In Works At HBO Max & A24

Click here to read the full article. Megan Stalter, one of the breakout stars of HBO Max’s Hacks, is fronting a new comedy in development by HBO Max and A24. The streaming platform and A24 are developing a pilot for Church Girls, a comedy created, executive produced by and starring Stalter, inspired by her true-life experiences. The half-hour comedy follows Beth Parker, played by Stalter, a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality, and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio. The project is co-produced by HBO Max and A24. Gabe Liedman and Mackenzie Roussos also executive...
NFL
ComicBook

The Bob's Burgers Movie Gets Hulu and HBO Max Premiere Date

After various delays, The Bob's Burgers Movie finally landed in theaters last month, but for those who might not have caught the film in theaters, the animated adventure has earned a premiere date on Hulu. In addition to landing on Hulu in July, the film will also be landing on HBO Max in the U.S. on the same date. Given that Hulu is the home of the entire Bob's Burgers catalog, fans will likely be able to revisit the film on that service longer than it's available on HBO Max. To celebrate The Bob's Burgers Movie coming to Hulu and HBO Max on July 12th, a new scene from the film has also been released, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

62
Followers
702
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy