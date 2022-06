Researchers at the University of Idaho says they have found a correlation between agricultural chemicals and cancers in adults and children in Idaho, and across 11 Western states. UI researchers analyzed federal and state health and agriculture data, and report a relationship between cancer incidence and pesticide applications in Idaho’s 44 counties, as well as 459 counties in the Western United States from Montana south to New Mexico and west to the coast.

