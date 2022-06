Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Getting to them young is the latest effort to crack down on juvenile crime in Louisiana as lawmakers pass HB460. “It is a right step in addressing the rise in crime we’re seeing, especially among our youth, and so we want to reverse this trend, and this bill is a good first step in doing that,” Candace Weber with Louisiana Policy Institute for Children said.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO