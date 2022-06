On Wednesday, Twitter announced it has started to roll out its new “Notes” feature, which provides a way to publish long-form content via the social media platform. The feature, which is currently only available to certain writers on Twitter, will allow users to create full articles with formatting options and various forms of media including photos and videos. There’s no 280-character limit like traditional tweets, and users can even edit posts after they’ve been published. Additionally, these articles can be read on and off Twitter, and will provide writers with a Notes tab on their profile that lists all their published work.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO