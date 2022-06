The City of Lawrence Equity and Inclusion Department is committed to advancing Equity and Inclusion. As Commitments are explained in the City’s Strategic Plan, “the way we do our work is as important as what we do. The City will ensure we’re following through on our five community outcomes with the below commitments to how our team will do our work. The community we create is reflected in the decisions that our employees will make every day”.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO