Artificial Intelligence

How to pitch your startup to an AI journalist

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve brought your team together, built a product you believe in, and spent countless hours massaging your message in accelerators, meetups, and VC pitches. Now you need to tell the world about your hard work. It’s time to start pitching AI journalists. I don’t envy you....

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

A Google Engineer Claimed His A.I. Was Alive. It Was Just Working as Intended

Artificial intelligence chatbots are getting smarter, which is good news for businesses, despite some alarming-sounding claims. Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

The 3 things an AI must demonstrate to be considered sentient

A Google developer recently decided that one of the company’s chatbots, a large language model (LLM) called LaMBDA, had become sentient. According to a report in the Washington Post, the developer identifies as a Christian and he believes that the machine has something akin to a soul — that it’s become sentient.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Robot#Startup Funding#Innovation#Ai
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
PC Gamer

A Google engineer thinks its AI has become sentient, which seems... fine

Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

LogRocket nabs $25M for ‘intelligent’ app analytics

Arbesfeld co-founded LogRocket in 2016 with Ben Edelstein, inspired by what Arbesfeld describes as a “seismic shift” in the industry’s approach to app development. As the market for web apps became more competitive, companies needed to differentiate based on experience — not just content. Suddenly, front-end engineers, designers and product managers were in high demand. But while there existed plenty of tools for monitoring app back ends, there were comparatively few for front-end components.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Nanoscale defect evaluation framework combining real-time transmission electron microscopy and integrated machine learning-particle filter estimation

Observation of dynamic processes by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an attractive technique to experimentally analyze materials' nanoscale phenomena and understand the microstructure-properties relationships in nanoscale. Even if spatial and temporal resolutions of real-time TEM increase significantly, it is still difficult to say that the researchers quantitatively evaluate the dynamic behavior of defects. Images in TEM video are a two-dimensional projection of three-dimensional space phenomena, thus missing information must be existed that makes image's uniquely accurate interpretation challenging. Therefore, even though they are still a clustering high-dimensional data and can be compressed to two-dimensional, conventional statistical methods for analyzing images may not be powerful enough to track nanoscale behavior by removing various artifacts associated with experiment; and automated and unbiased processing tools for such big-data are becoming mission-critical to discover knowledge about unforeseen behavior. We have developed a method to quantitative image analysis framework to resolve these problems, in which machine learning and particle filter estimation are uniquely combined. The quantitative and automated measurement of the dislocation velocity in an Fe-31Mn-3Al-3Si autunitic steel subjected to the tensile deformation was performed to validate the framework, and an intermittent motion of the dislocations was quantitatively analyzed. The framework is successfully classifying, identifying and tracking nanoscale objects; these are not able to be accurately implemented by the conventional mean-path based analysis.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

7 successful product development strategies team leads can steal from big tech companies

This article was originally published on .cult by Yasas Sri Wickramasinge. .cult is a Berlin-based community platform for developers. We write about all things career-related, make original documentaries, and share heaps of other untold developer stories from around the world. All the successful product engineering teams have one common practice:...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Microsoft, Meta, and others are founding a metaverse open standards group

Microsoft, Epic Games, Meta, and 33 other companies and organizations have formed a standards group for “metaverse” tech. The Metaverse Standards Forum is supposed to foster open, interoperable standards for augmented and virtual reality, geospatial, and 3D tech. According to a press release, the Metaverse Standards Forum will...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Wilco gamifies your path through your software engineering career

The problem the company is trying to solve is the bewildering array of options available to a freshly minted, wet behind the ears software developer. It turns out that being able to write software is only a small part of the job. In addition, you need to develop a wide set of skills that are not writing code but just as important. These might include strategies for debugging complex systems, team communications and responding to high-pressure crisis situations. The theory is that these skills are both hard to get without experiencing in the real world, and they can be daunting. Why not do the same thing airline pilots need to do before they take the steering wheel on a plane? (Can you tell I’m not a pilot?) That’s right, Wilco developed a simulator of sorts.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Software DevOps platform Gearset raises $55M

Gearset was founded in 2015 by Boyle and Matt Dickens, two software engineers who’d spend the better part of their careers building DevOps solutions at companies including EA, Red Gate Software, and HP. (“DevOps,” here, refers to the set of practices and tools that automate and integrate software development processes between engineering and IT teams.) According to Boyle, they realized there was an opportunity to improve the tooling in the Salesforce ecosystem, which led them to found Gearset.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Eppo, a product experimentation platform, raises $19.5M for expansion

Despite the demand for platforms that let developers experiment with different versions of apps, the infrastructure required remains relatively complex to build. Beyond data pipelines and statistical methods, and experimentation infrastructure relies on analytical workflows often sourced from difficult-to-configure cloud environments. Plenty of startups have emerged in recent years to...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Evinced pushes companies to accelerate accessibility with its dev tools, scoring $38M investment

“For years, the accessibility business has been what you might call a consulting business,” said founder and CEO Navin Thadani. “You hire somebody, they review your products once a year, produce a huge report and then perhaps work with your engineers as they make their way through an undifferentiated bug list with thousands and thousands of issues.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Data management vendor Ataccama receives $150M infusion from Bain

A partial solution could lie in software designed for data management. Plenty exist, but the latest to attract funding is Ataccama, which today announced that it raised $150 million from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities — representing a minority investment in the company. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the round values Ataccama at $550 million.
SOFTWARE

