Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OT3s3_0gHcl6hM00

State House Republicans blocked a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles on Tuesday by completely changing the bill into a constitutional amendment to allow anyone to carry concealed guns.

It was the second week in a row that Republicans in the Judiciary Committee used their majority to defeat Democratic proposals to address the country's gun violence plague.

The bill would have prevented those under age 21 from purchasing, possessing or transporting the types of weapons that have often been used to kill and wound people in the mass shootings that have become an epidemic in the United States.

So-called "constitutional carry" has wide support among the Legislature's Republicans, but a bill to allow it was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in December.

Rep. Joe Hohenstein, D-Philadelphia, called the unfettered right to bear arms a myth that leads to the type of violence seen in the Wild West.

"We can say all we want about how guns will make certain people safer, they also make a whole lot of other people less safe," he said during the brief hearing in the Capitol. Violence is occurring with legally purchased guns, he noted. "It's legal purchases of firearms that are turning into the mass shootings that we see."

The vote was nearly on party lines, with only one Republican, Todd Stephens - from the Philadelphia suburbs - crossing lines to vote against it.

Stephens, who represents part of Montgomery County, told Action News, "They (GOP) know where I am on it. There is a really deep cultural divide between rural Pennsylvania and suburban and urban Pennsylvania as it relates to gun culture. People just view firearms very differently in those areas. Their constituents don't feel the same as mine do about those issues."

"The semi-automatic rifle seems to be the firearm of choice for many mass shooters, and as we saw in Texas that young man purchased that firearm legally because he's able to. With my work in the criminal justice field, I see how brains are not developed and formed until later on. These types of weapons in the wong hands are really leading to tragedies across the country and we need to do something about it" added Stephens.

Democrats have turned to discharge resolutions, a parliamentary maneuver, in an effort to get gun violence bills out of Judiciary, where Chairman Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, has prevented them from advancing.

Last week, the committee voted to ask the speaker to send four other gun bills to another committee, effectively stopping action on proposals regarding safe gun storage, an assault weapons ban, a red flag bill and a measure to give local governments power to enact their own protections.

"This isn't the way to legislate," Rep. Tim Briggs of Montgomery County, the ranking Democrat on Judiciary, said Tuesday. "We shouldn't have to do discharge resolutions on bills that are 70, 80% popular across the commonwealth."

All Republicans but one on the committee also voted for a proposal to amend the state constitution to give the General Assembly the power to decide the rules about where civil lawsuits can be filed.

Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny, said lawmakers "should not be controlling the judiciary through constitutional amendment when it comes to them setting their own rules about how cases proceed."

An effort by Briggs to require a public hearing on the measure was also defeated by committee Republicans, who had virtually nothing to say about either bill.

Action News spoke with Republican Representative Paul Schemel who voted with his party by proxy Tuesday.

"Some of the states that have experienced mass shooting events are some of the states with the strictest law on firearms," said Schemel. "But also it gets into fundamental rights the right to possess firearms is an enumerated right under state and federal constitutions."

Schemel said he is not opposed to more hearings on the developmental issues that might need to be considered for people ages 18-21.

"People are currently asking questions with regard to firearms within the context as to what's happening in some events where there are mass shootings. There are many things at play, firearms are only one component of that. One of the things we've done in Pennsylvania legislature is increase availability and access to mental health services. We also did a great deal to assist schools to make schools safer environments. So the three things people typically in talking about mass shooting events, you want gun control advocates that want control on firearms, mental health individuals who want to see greater access to mental health and those who advocate for greater safety measures in regard to schools ... The legislature has been very active on two of those things, but there is a general disagreement when it comes to the third in regards to firearms," said Schemel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 80

Iamthegreatcornholio
4d ago

The dems are always trying to take our guns away they just wait till something bad happens to pounce. I don't think saving the children is the real reason. They want more power. They want all of us disarmed at the federal and state level. Kinda makes you wonder what they have planned that they need us unarmed for...

Reply(6)
41
R C
3d ago

the Democrats are always making assumptions based on opinion. The fact is an assault weapon has a functional ability of fully automatic. They also seem to confuse calling magazines clips. Then they make statements that large capacity clips are the problem?But they don't seem to understand thatcan dump a magazine and reload in seconds with a fresh magazine so all you need to do is carry more. Now on to handguns.I'm a retired LEO when I went through the academy we used six round revolvers. One of the qualifications was to put 18 rounds on target in I believe it was 15 seconds. We accomplish this by reloading twice. Now none of these attempts at mandates will stop anyone who is mentally deranged and they can still accomplish their tasks Now remember we already have the laws they need to be enforced. But Democrats don't want arrests, jail or bail.

Reply(1)
5
JC Oz
4d ago

if your able to join the military at 18 then you should be able to have a firearm. keep our rights keep our freedoms.

Reply(17)
25
