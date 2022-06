The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining constitutional protections for abortion care, leaving it up to states to determine whether to ban the procedure and potentially forcing women and girls to carry pregnancies to term, marking a stark reversal of precedent that upends bodily autonomy protections in America.The court’s conservative supermajority dismissed rulings from 1973’s Roe v Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey to uphold a Mississippi law banning abortion access at 15 weeks of pregnancy.Roughly half of US states will move to immediately or quickly outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO