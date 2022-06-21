ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three charged in 2021 fatal shooting

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
Three men were formally charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Springfield Township man in December.

Taiwan Griffin, of the 1900 block of Upton Avenue; Devin Ferguson, of the 2000 block of Warren Street; and Titus Crittendon, 25, of the 2500 block of Briar Lane, each face two alternative counts of murder and a sole count of felonious assault, all with gun specifications, for the death of Everett T. White, of the 6800 block of Oakfield Drive.

On Dec. 18, Toledo police found Mr. White shot at least once in the back in the passenger seat of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Broadway at around 6 p.m.

According to Toledo police, the vehicle was still running with the front and rear passenger doors open. Mr. White was “hanging out of the front passenger door,” his lower body in the vehicle, and his upper body on the ground. He was unresponsive, police reported.

A 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol was found on the ground near the victim. Another firearm registered to Mr. White, also a 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, was found tucked inside the victim’s shirt, police reported, noting that the magazine for this weapon was full.

First responders treated Mr. White at the scene before he was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:27 p.m.

According to Michael Loisel, chief of the Lucas County prosecutor’s criminal division, the charged individuals were captured on surveillance footage that places them at the scene of the crime.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Crittendon remained at large. Mr. Griffin was booked into the Lucas County jail shortly before noon on Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
