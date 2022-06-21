ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Erskine

Chris Erskine Is Spot On

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the June 18 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale News-Press is so fortunate to have Chris Erskine appearing...

glendalenewspress.outlooknewspapers.com

outlooknewspapers.com

The Luminaires Celebrate the ‘High Life’

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Members and guests of the Luminaires, a support group benefiting the Doheny Eye Institute, were recently “Back in the High Life Again” as they celebrated the return of their annual benefit luncheon at the Jonathan Club.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Road Kings Keep California Car Culture Alive

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In 1952, Elvis Presley was a high school kid who worked as an usher in a Memphis theater; a beetle, spelled with a double-e, was a bug; a rolling stone was a transient nomad; the only Dylan anyone had ever heard of was a Welsh poet; and back in Brooklyn, no one could have imagined their professional baseball team would soon be abandoning them for Los Angeles.
BURBANK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Thought I Would Die When My Son Left for College

EUGENE, Ore. – Here I am, the cheery existentialist, stirring my motel coffee with a toothbrush. Interstate motel rooms. Thirty bucks a night just in local taxes. Eight pillows to a bed (in case of orgies?) Yet, no stirring sticks for my coffee. Barely a Bible to ponder as I drift off to a restless sleep.
EUGENE, OR
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
#The Glendale News Press
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita Announces ‘Locals Only’ July Lineup

Live music performed in an intimate setting is an experience unlike any other, especially when the musicians are your friends and neighbors! Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the upcoming “LOCALS ONLY!” show, taking place Friday, July 1, at 7 p.m., at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

School Dedicates Butterfly Garden to Former Teacher

First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Florence Nightingale Middle School in Los Angeles recently honored a Burbank man and retired teacher by naming its butterfly sanctuary after him. The school dedicated the sanctuary to David Meyerhof, who taught in the school’s 6th-grade honors math...
BURBANK, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Friends In Deed Launches Podcast

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Friends In Deed has launched a new podcast. If you are a fan of podcasts, be sure to bookmark the new Friends In Deed podcast featuring Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Levine Grater. The 2022 season is well underway with regularly released episodes ranging from approximately 15-40 minutes long and covering a wide variety of local topics and special guests.
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

FSHA, Mayfield, Maranatha, Flintridge Prep Athletes Honored

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. A cadre of local athletes earned All-CIF honors in their respective sports with outstanding season-long performances. SOFTBALL. Senior utility player Victoria Ramirez and junior infielder Marie Milton were a pair of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy varsity softball players...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Tour de Laemmle: Pasadena’s Final Showing

The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Roxbury Drive home to be razed

In a 4-1 decision, the Beverly Hills City Council voted against a last-ditch effort to save a home located at 1001 N. Roxbury Drive on June 21, paving the way for the beloved house to be demolished. The structure has been the subject of contention for months in Beverly Hills,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Mashed

Why LA Could Become The Next BBQ Hot Spot

Barbeque is an American food steeped in rich tradition. At its heart, it's the simple combination of time, heat, and meat, but within that simple trifecta is plenty of room for individualism and tradition. Several of America's barbeque traditions come from the southern region, with many states having their own unique style that is further broken down by the state's own regions and geography. For instance, North Carolina is known for having a light vinegar-based sauce in the east and a heavier, ketchup-based sauce in the western parts of the state, per Food Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Pasadena Humane Launches ‘Big Dog Summer’

First published in the June 16 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Humane is launching a “Big Dog Summer” adoption promotion to encourage adoption of one of the many wonderful large dogs currently waiting for a new home at the shelter. The adoption promotion runs through June...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Announces New School Administrators

The following have been named to positions in the Burbank Unified School District:. It is our pleasure to announce Mr. Juan Noguera as the new Director. Juan was born in Nicaragua, and at an early age, he had to flee Nicaragua due to a civil war and came to start a new life in the United States. When he came to Los Angeles, his brother told him, “You have to learn English first,” and he enrolled in an ESL program at Evans Community Adult School. He studied ESL, completed high school, and graduated college. After graduating, he eventually became a teacher assistant, a teacher, then an ESL Pathway Advisor at Evans Adult School. Since then, he has done research for the American Institute for Research in Washington DC and received the CALCO Excellence in Teaching Award, UTLA Platinum Apple Award, and Administrator of the year in 2019 with LAUSD. He traveled to Washington, DC to accept a “Save Adult Ed” award from the National Council on Literacy in 2013. He has also gone to Sacramento as a representative of the California Council for Adult Education (CCAE) Los Angeles-Metro Section to speak with elected officials, advocating for adult education programs.
BURBANK, CA
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
scvnews.com

New Event Venue Now Open in Old Town Newhall

Hart & Main is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue is now open in Old Town Newhall. The venue recently held an open house to introduce residents to the unique venue which began booking events at the location in May. Once an auto shop on Main Street in downtown Newhall...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified Announces Trio of New School Principals

In an email Tuesday, Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald announced the appointments of three new principals. Dr. Elisa Pérez has been selected as the new Principal of Madison Elementary School, pending Board of Education approval. Pérez has been assistant principal of Blair High School since 2019 and...
PASADENA, CA

