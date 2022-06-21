Budget-friendly recipe for delicious crispy corned beef with sofrito, white rice and egg

When it comes to dessert, most people think of ice cream or cookies as their go-to. However, some of the best desserts involve fruit, and we truly believe that desserts with fruit are highly underrated. These Southern fried apples are the perfect after-dinner treat and they have a fun history. According to Historic Union County, fried apples go way back to a time before WWII. They're popular in the South, and they would make a great ending to a good, old-fashioned Southern meal. Heck, you could even eat these for breakfast if you wanted!
Comments / 0