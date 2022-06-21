McLean runner wins a state title

MARBURY, Md. – Who wants to see some power fishing at its finest with plenty of fish being caught? That’s what seems to be in store on the Potomac River this week. To be fair, this is the seventh time the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division has stopped at the river in the last decade, and almost every time, power fishing and endless limits always seem to be the norm.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO