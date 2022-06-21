McLean runner wins a state title

Five Prince William County high schools will have to play some of their home games on either Thursday nights or Saturdays instead of Fridays this fall due to a shortage of officials. After receiving schedules for schools already under contract with the Northern Virginia Football Officials Association, Larry Kendrick, the...
The third summer season of the popular Northern Virginia College League will have a new twist this year. The six-team baseball league will use all wooden bats for the first time. Month-long play is scheduled to begin for the six-teams Monday, June 27, ending July 30 with the noontime tournament...
McLean High School graduate Griffin Stieg recently was chosen to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings High School All-Region 2 overall team as a pitcher for his performance on the field during the spring campaign. The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher and Virginia Tech commit compiled a 9-1 record and threw three...
The bats certainly have been very much alive for Arlington Post 139 during the early portion of the American Legion District 17 summer baseball season. The pitching and defense haven’t been bad, either. Those three aspects of the game have helped Arlington to a 7-1 overall start, and 5-1...
For the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, McLean Community Center will hold its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration – but two days ahead of the traditional Fourth of July. The celebration will return to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, on July 2. The event will...
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Gov. Glenn Yougkin was in Occoquan yesterday afternoon to tout the budget agreement he recently reached with the General Assembly. 4. Damaging storms. Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines yesterday evening, knocking...
Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines Wednesday evening, knocking out power to more than 30,000 customers across Northern Virginia, including about 16,000 in Fauquier County. The National Weather Service reported severe wind damage in Fauquier, with one dispatch from emergency management officials...
Dominion Energy reports more than 5,800 customers still without power across Fauquier County after Wednesday's storm, but says the majority should be restored later tonight. Fauquier County officially declared a local state of emergency Thursday and had dispatched over 200 trucks to clear debris Friday morning, according to the county.
Turnout in today’s Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District has been slow so far, election officials said around midday. Six candidates are on the ballot seeking the party nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November. The candidates are Prince William County Supervisor Yesli...
It’s possible Fairfax County will not be following Arlington’s lead in renaming its stretch of U.S. Route 29 as “Langston Boulevard.”. Fairfax County supervisors wish to rename Lee and Lee-Jackson Memorial highways because of their associations with Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, but a county survey – with an admittedly small sample size – found the public would prefer they just go with the roads’ numbers.
Metro took control of the new Silver Line extension on Thursday, a milestone that means an opening date for the 11.4 miles of new track is on the horizon. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officially transferred authority of the six new Silver Line stations, the new track and the new rail yard, as of 6 a.m.
Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega is one step closer to the U.S. Congress. Vega prevailed in the six-way Republican primary Tuesday for the party’s nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. About 96% of precincts were reporting shorting after 9 p.m.
When neighborhoods are exposed to crime, children are less likely to play outside, more likely to be stressed out or experience poor mental health. They worry about safe passage to their schools and fall behind in their schoolwork. The incidence of homicides has increased dramatically in the District of Columbia...
Thousands of people across Fauquier County and the region are waking up without power and — in many cases — debris to clear following storms packing powerful punches Wednesday. It could be Friday before all customers in Fauquier County get their power back, said Peggy Fox, a spokeswoman...
SCOTT McCAFFREY Staff Writer Regrouping after two years in a largely “virtual” environment, the League of Women Voters of Arlington and the City of Alexandria used its June 12 annual meeting to focus on the future. “Our League is fortunate to include many dedicated men and women –...
Ryan Sawyers is back in court with another lawsuit. This time, the former Prince William County School Board chair is suing the School Board as well as Patriot High School Principal Michael Bishop for blocking him on Twitter. Filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District...
When the history of Allan Gajadhar’s two-and-a-quarter years as president of the Arlington County Civic Federation is written, the focus will be on two acronyms. The first is somewhat self-explanatory; Gajadhar become Civic Federation president in early 2020, just as the pandemic was making its arrival, and worked to guide the organization into the uncharted territory of online meetings and attempting to remain relevant in community discourse with the world turned upside down.
Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
With Amazon, Boeing, and Nestle set to move into Arlington, the region will need over 60,000 affordable rental units. David Gray understands the need for affordable housing in Northern Virginia: He’s one of the residents of Buchanan Gardens, an affordable housing property in Arlington that has 11 garden-style buildings that house a total of 111 units.
